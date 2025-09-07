Hub City Heads to Sunday with Playoff Hopes in Balance

Published on September 6, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

SPARTANBURG, SC - The Spartanburgers' playoff fate is still undecided with one game left in the regular season. After a 3-0 loss to Rome Saturday night, Hub City needs a win or a Greenville loss to secure its berth in the postseason.

Saturday's crowd of over 4,000 largely scattered after a 2:30 rain delay, which held off first pitch until 9:05 p.m. ET. Since the game started after 9 p.m., the 'Burgers and Emperors could only play seven innings of regulation.

The Spartanburgers left a golden opportunity on the table in the first against Rome starter Owen Murphy (W, 3-0). With one out, back-to-back two-strike hits from Dylan Dreiling and Malcolm Moore and a John Taylor walk loaded the bases. But a flyout and a lineout killed Hub City's momentum and ended the inning.

D.J. McCarty (L, 2-6) navigated early traffic in the first two innings but couldn't keep a third straight leadoff batter from reaching base. Cooper McMurray drove a solo homer over the right field fence to give Rome a 1-0 lead in the top of the third. McCarty's night ended after the fourth. In total, he gave up a run, allowed four hits and walked three.

After escaping the first, Murphy settled in, striking out four 'Burgers and only allowing one more hit through 5 2/3 scoreless innings. Antonis Macias had the only other Hub City hit, a ringing double to the right field wall.

In the sixth, Rome tacked on two more runs against the Hub City bullpen. Case Matter walked the bases loaded, then Victor Simeon gave up a two-run single to Keshawn Ogans to move Rome's lead to 3-0.

Isaac Gallegos (S, 8) took over for Murphy and recorded the final out of the sixth. Gallegos surrendered a one-out base hit to Macias in the seventh, but he never allowed the tying run to come to the plate.

The Spartanburgers host the Emperors for the regular season finale on Sunday afternoon at 2:05 p.m. ET. Hub City righty Kolton Curtis (3-3, 5.43 ERA) faces Rome lefty Jacob Kroeger (3-5, 2.03 ERA). Hub City clinches a playoff spot with a win.







