Saturday's BlueClaws Game Cancelled Due to Inclement Weather
Published on September 6, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)
Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release
JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Saturday's game between the BlueClaws and Brooklyn Cyclones has been cancelled due to inclement weather. The game will not be made up. Jersey Shore and Brooklyn will play the regular season finale on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 pm.
Fans with tickets to Saturday's game may exchange them for Sunday's game or any game in April of 2026.
Exchanges can be made in-person at the BlueClaws Box Office or on the phone at 732-901-7000 option 3, or by emailing [email protected]. Those looking to come to Sunday's game can exchange their tickets any time including at the Box Office before the game. Those looking to come in 2026 need not exchange their tickets until next year.
Sunday's festivities include the final Sunday FUNDay of the season. Kids Eat Free thanks to Sabrett. After the game, fans are invited onto the field for the annual Post-Game Fan Photo!
The BlueClaws thank you for your patience in navigating the rain.
