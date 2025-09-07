Cyclones and BlueClaws Cancelled on Saturday Due to Severe Weather
Published on September 6, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)
Brooklyn Cyclones News Release
LAKEWOOD, N.J. - The Brooklyn Cyclones' scheduled game on Saturday evening against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws from ShoreTown Ballpark has been cancelled due to severe weather and rain. Since the Cyclones have already clinched a postseason berth and the BlueClaws have already been eliminated, the game will not be made up. Both teams will play a single nine-inning contest to conclude the regular season on Sunday afternoon.
Saturday's scheduled starter, RHP Brett Banks (2-1, 2.59), is scheduled to make the start for the Cyclones in the series and regular season finale on Sunday. The BlueClaws are set to counter with their projected Saturday starter, RHP Ryan Dromboski (2-1, 3.48). The first pitch from ShoreTown Ballpark is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.
South Atlantic League Stories from September 6, 2025
- Tourists Snap Five-Game Losing Streak - Asheville Tourists
- Renegades Stay Alive with 1-0 Victory - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Saturday's BlueClaws Game Cancelled Due to Inclement Weather - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- Cyclones and BlueClaws Cancelled on Saturday Due to Severe Weather - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Blue Rocks Falter in Relief, 9-2, against Aberdeen - Wilmington Blue Rocks
- Renegades Game Notes - Hudson Valley Renegades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Brooklyn Cyclones Stories
- Cyclones and BlueClaws Cancelled on Saturday Due to Severe Weather
- Brooklyn Bested by Jersey Shore in Pitcher's Duel, 3-1
- Cyclones Corralled by BlueClaws in 6-1 Defeat
- Walk-Off Wild Pitch Helps 'Claws over 'Clones, 5-4
- Cyclones Can't Clip BlueClaws in Opener, 4-3