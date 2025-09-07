Cyclones and BlueClaws Cancelled on Saturday Due to Severe Weather

LAKEWOOD, N.J. - The Brooklyn Cyclones' scheduled game on Saturday evening against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws from ShoreTown Ballpark has been cancelled due to severe weather and rain. Since the Cyclones have already clinched a postseason berth and the BlueClaws have already been eliminated, the game will not be made up. Both teams will play a single nine-inning contest to conclude the regular season on Sunday afternoon.

Saturday's scheduled starter, RHP Brett Banks (2-1, 2.59), is scheduled to make the start for the Cyclones in the series and regular season finale on Sunday. The BlueClaws are set to counter with their projected Saturday starter, RHP Ryan Dromboski (2-1, 3.48). The first pitch from ShoreTown Ballpark is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.







