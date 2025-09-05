Colmenarez Homers Twice, Bowling Green Collects 9-4 Win

Bowling Green, Kentucky - Carlos Colmenarez went deep twice, while Garrett Gainey logged a career-high 6.0 frames, catapulting the Bowling Green Bootleggers (33-30, 67-60) to a 9-4 win over the Asheville Tourists (22-38, 51-74) at Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Bowling Green kicked off the scoring with three runs in the bottom of the third off Asheville starter Nolan DeVos. Bryan Broecker drew a leadoff walk and scored on a two-run blast from Colmenarez to put the Bootleggers ahead, 2-0. Two hitters later, Mac Horvath followed with a solo shot, extending the lead to 3-0.

The Tourists responded with one run in the fourth against Gainey. Tyler Whitaker reached on a leadoff walk, moved to third on an error and scored on a Kenni Gomez fielder's choice, cutting the deficit to 3-1.

The Bootleggers added three runs in the bottom of the fifth with reliever Colby Langford on the hill. Émilien Pitre led off the frame with a walk, moved to second on an Aidan Smith free pass and scored on a ground-rule double from Mac Horvath. Angel Mateo drove in Smith on a sacrifice fly and Horvath scored on a wild pitch, pushing the lead to 6-1.

Bowling Green extended their lead with a three-run eighth inning. Blake Robertson singled to lead off the frame and moved to third on a double from Broecker. Colmenarez smashed his second homer of the night, a three-run blast to move the lead to 9-1.

Asheville answered with three runs in the ninth charged to reliever Dalton Fowler. Walker Janek led off the inning with a double followed by walks from Whitaker and Jason Schiavone. Gomez used a two-run double to score Janek and Whitaker, and Schiavone scored on a Gerlin Rosario wild pitch, slicing the deficit to 9-4. One hitter later, Rosario closed out a 9-4 win for the Bootleggers.

Gainey (4-4) earned the win, allowing one unearned run across 6.0 innings striking out six and walking one. DeVos (0-2) took the loss, surrendering three runs on three hits while allowing four walks and punching out one over 4.0 frames.

Bowling Green and Asheville play the fourth game of a six-game set on Friday at 6:35 p.m. CT. The Hot Rods send RHP Gary Gill Hill (6-8, 3.96) to the mound to face Tourists RHP Derek True (2-8, 6.47).

