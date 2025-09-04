Drive Two-Hit Dash en Route to 5-0 Win

Published on September 4, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Greenville Drive kept their postseason hopes alive Wednesday night, delivering a complete performance in a 5-0 shutout victory over the Winston-Salem Dash at Truist Stadium. With the win, Greenville (64-64) remained two games back of the South Division's second-half crown with just four games left to play in the regular season.

Left-hander Devin Futrell set the tone with another dazzling outing, tossing five scoreless innings while allowing just two hits, walking none, and striking out five to improve to 2-1 with a 1.09 ERA. Relievers Adam Smith and Isaac Stebens were equally sharp, combining for four hitless innings with six strikeouts to complete Greenville's shutout.

At the plate, shortstop Mason White powered the offense with a four-hit night, driving in a run and scoring once. Maximus Martin added two hits, including a double, and knocked in a pair of runs, while Nelly Taylor chipped in an RBI double and scored twice.

After stranding runners in the early innings, the Drive finally broke through in the third. Three straight walks loaded the bases, and Martin worked a fourth free pass to force in Justin Gonzales for a 1-0 lead.

Greenville added insurance in the sixth when Nazzan Zanetello was hit by a pitch and advanced on a single by Freili Encarnacion. Both runners executed a double steal, and a fielding error allowed Zanetello to race home for a 2-0 cushion.

The decisive rally came in the seventh. Gonzales was plunked to start the inning, and Taylor followed with a booming RBI double to center. White singled through the right side moments later to score Taylor, extending the lead to 4-0.

White's strong night continued in the ninth when he singled and scored on Martin's opposite-field RBI knock, putting the finishing touches on the 10-hit effort.

Meanwhile, Winston-Salem (54-72) never found an answer against Greenville's pitching. The Dash managed just two hits all evening - a double by Caleb Bonemer in the fifth and a single from Lyle Miller-Green in the third. The rest of the lineup went 0-for-27 with 10 strikeouts.

Dash starter Frankeli Arias (2-7) was tagged with the loss after yielding a run in three innings, despite allowing only two hits.

The victory was especially critical for Greenville, which remains two games back of Hub City in the playoff chase after Wednesday's results. Just four games remain in the 2025 regular season, keeping the Drive's postseason push squarely in focus.

The two clubs continue their six-game series Thursday night in Winston-Salem, with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.







