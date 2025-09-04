Spikes Blasts Three-Run Homer, Robertson Walks off Tourists 6-5

Published on September 4, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - Ryan Spikes belted a game-tying, three-run homer in the eighth inning, while Blake Robertson tallied a walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th, leading the Bowling Green Hot Rods (32-30, 66-60) to a 6-5 win over the Asheville Tourists (22-37, 51-73) on Wednesday at Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Asheville began the scoring in the top of the first inning off Bowling Green starter Marcus Johnson. Max Holy led off with a single and scored on Walker Janek double, putting the Tourists ahead, 1-0.

The Hot Rods countered with one run in the bottom of the first against Asheville starter Anthony Cruz. Emilien Pitre drew a leadoff walk, moved to second on an error, and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Nathan Flewelling lifted a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Pitre, tying the game at 1-1.

Asheville answered with two runs in the top of the third off Johnson. Holy reached on a leadoff walk, advanced to third on a Janek single, and scored on a base hit from Tyler Whitaker. Jason Schiavone doubled in Whitaker, putting the Tourists in front, 3-1.

Asheville added one more run in the fifth with Johnson still on the mound. Janek singled, stole second, and scored on a Schiavone base hit, extending the visitors lead to 4-1.

Bowling Green rallied for three runs in the eighth off Asheville reliever Dawil Almonte. Pitre led off the inning with a single and moved to second on a base hit from Flewelling. Ryan Spikes crushed a game-tying, three-run homer to left field, leveling the score at 4-4.

The Tourists retook the lead in the top of the 10th against Hot Rods reliever Adam Boucher. Whitaker began the inning as the placed runner on second, and scored on a single from Kenni Gomez, giving Asheville a 5-4 advantage.

The Hot Rods responded with two runs in the bottom of the 10th off Tourists reliever Nate Wohlgemuth. Pitre started the frame as the placed runner on second and scored on an Aidan Smith single. Smith advanced to third on a fielder's choice and scored on a Blake Robertson base hit, resulting in a 6-5 Bowling Green win.

Boucher (3-2) earned the win, allowing one unearned run on one hit while surrendering one across 1.0 inning. Wohlgemuth (1-1) received the loss, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits while punching out two and walking one over 2.0 frames.

Bowling Green faces Asheville for the third of a six-game set on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. CT. The Hot Rods LHP Garrett Gainey (3-4, 3.63) will square off against Tourists RHP Nolan DeVos (0-1, 2.35).

