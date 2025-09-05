Cyclones Corralled by BlueClaws in 6-1 Defeat

Published on September 4, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







LAKEWOOD, N.J. - RHP Sam Highfill and two Jersey Shore relievers carried a combined no-hit bid through 7.1 innings, but DH Corey Collins broke it up with a solo home run in the eighth inning. However, the BlueClaws defeated the Brooklyn Cyclones, 6-1, on Thursday night at ShoreTown Ballpark.

After Brooklyn (25-38, 71-58) went in order in the top of the first, Jersey Shore (36-26, 61-64) quickly snagged the lead in the bottom of the frame. LF Dante Nori was plunked with the second pitch of the inning and swiped second base before 2B Aroon Escobar worked a walk. A ground out to short advanced the runners to second and third before RF Raylin Heredia poked a two-run single to center, past the drawn-in infield, to give the BlueClaws a 1-0 lead.

In the second, Jersey Shore took advantage of a defensive miscue. With one out, 3B Zach Arnold lofted a fly ball, but the ball could not be fielded cleanly by the left fielder. The drive clanged off the fielder's mitt, allowing Arnold to motor to third. Following a groundout to short, Nori slapped a run-scoring double to right, stretching Jersey Shore's margin to 3-0.

The BlueClaws put the game out of reach with another offensive outburst in the fifth. Nori and Escobar ignited a rally, working four-pitch walks to start the frame. With one out, Heredia stepped back in and hammered the first pitch he saw onto the berm in left field for a three-run home run. The 21-year-old seventh South Atlantic League blast of the season doubled Jersey Shore's edge to 6-0.

Highfill (2-1), who ultimately earned the win, worked six no-hit innings to start the night for the 'Claws, facing the minimum in those frames. The Cary, N.C. native walked one and hit a batter, striking out six, and inducing a pair of double plays.

RHP Casey Steward came on in relief in the seventh and worked a perfect frame, retiring the side on nine pitches.

In the eighth, the BlueClaws looked to keep the no-hit bid alive with RHP Titan Kennedy-Hayes on the hill. The Tuttle, Okla. native punched out the first batter he faced, but the first toss he threw to Collins did not return. The 23-year-old uncorked a laser onto the berm in left-center field for a solo home run, breaking up the no-hit and shutout bid. Collins' second long ball in a Cyclones uniform trimmed the deficit to five, 6-1.

However, that was as close as Brooklyn would get the rest of the night. Kennedy-Hayes retired the next two hitters he faced, and LHP A.J. Wilson maneuvered around a one-out hit batter in the ninth to close out the contest.

Brooklyn's RHP Noah Hall (5-7) suffered the loss in his final start of the regular season. The Charlotte, N.C. native was charged with six runs (five earned) on only three hits in 4.2 innings, walking three, and striking out five.

RHPs Eduardo Herrera, Josh Blum, and Jace Beck combined to twirl 3.1 innings of one-hit shutout relief, walking only one and striking out six.

The Cyclones will try and halt their four-game slide in game four of the series on Friday evening. RHP Joel Díaz (5-4, 3.69) is expected to make the start for Brooklyn. Jersey Shore is scheduled to counter with RHP Luke Gabrysh (1-0, 5.25). The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.







