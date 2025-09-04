Renegades LHP Xavier Rivas Named SAL Pitcher of the Month for August

Published on September 4, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - Minor League Baseball (MiLB) has announced that Hudson Valley Renegades left-handed pitcher Xavier Rivas has been named the South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Month for August. He becomes the second Renegades player to win a SAL monthly award in 2025, joining Kyle Carr, who won SAL Pitcher of the Month in July, and is the seventh player all-time to earn a monthly award.

Rivas, 23, debuted with Hudson Valley on Aug. 8 against Brooklyn and was immediately a sensation in the Renegades' heralded starting rotation. He finished the month with a 2-1 record and a 1.50 ERA in four starts, allowing four runs on eight hits and 10 walks with 34 strikeouts, a 36.95% strikeout rate. He led the SAL in opponent's average (.103), H/9 (3.00), and was second in K/9 (12.75).

On Aug. 15 against Aberdeen, Rivas struck out 12 batters, falling one shy of tying the Renegades single-game franchise record, and setting the club record for most strikeouts by a left-handed pitcher in a game. He followed that up with a 10-strikeout performance at Jersey Shore on Aug. 22.

In doing so, Rivas became the fourth Hudson Valley pitcher since 2005 with back-to-back starts with double-digit strikeouts, joining future MLB pitchers Wade Davis (7/20 & 7/25/2005), Randy Vasquez (8/3 & 8/8/2021) and Drew Thorpe (7/15 & 7/22/2023).

"Xavier showed up from Tampa and hit the ground running," said Renegades pitching coach Demetre Kokoris. "He's and ultra-competitive guy who works his tail off and has handled the transition with maturity and purpose. The results this month speak to the consistent work he's put in all season."

Rivas was drafted in the 16th round of the 2024 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Mississippi. He began the season with the FCL Yankees and also pitched for the Tampa Tarpons before coming to the Renegades.

This is the second monthly award won by Rivas this year, as he was also named the FCL Pitcher of the Month in May. He is one of five MiLB players this year to win two league monthly awards in 2025.

Additionally, former Renegades pitcher Griffin Herring was announced as the Northwest League Pitcher of the Month for August while pitching for the Spokane Indians. Herring pitched for the Renegades this season before being traded to the Colorado Rockies in July. Overall, five 2025 Renegades players/alumni have garnered monthly MiLB awards, with Rivas and Herring (also FSL Pitcher of the Month, April) joined by Carr (SAL Pitcher of the Month, July), Carlos Lagrange (EL Pitcher of the Month, July), and Dillon Lewis (FSL Player of the Month, May).

Rivas joins Carr, Randy Vasquez (August 2021), Drew Thorpe (June 2023), Ben Shields (June 2024) and Trent Sellers (July 2024) as Renegades pitchers to be named High-A East/SAL Pitcher of the Month.

Single game tickets are available for purchase online at www.hvrenegades.com/tickets, over the phone by calling the Renegades Ticket Office at (845) 838-0094, or in-person at the Renegades Ticket Office at Heritage Financial Park.







South Atlantic League Stories from September 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.