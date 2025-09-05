Heredia Drives in Five, Highfill Leads 1-Hitter in 6-1 Thursday Win

Published on September 4, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Sam Highfill threw six hitless innings while Raylin Heredia hit a three run homer while driving in five as the BlueClaws won their fourth game in a row, 6-1 over Brooklyn on Thursday at ShoreTown Ballpark.

Jersey Shore (36-26) is now a second-half high 10 games over .500 while 61-64 overall this season.

The BlueClaws jumped out quickly with two runs in the first inning on an RBI single from Raylin Heredia. Dante Nori added an RBI double in the second and it was 3-0 Jersey Shore after two turns at bat. Heredia added three-run home run in the bottom of fifth for a 6-0 lead. It was Heredia's seventh home run of the year, five of which have come since August 22nd.

Highfill came out after six and earned his second win.

Casey Steward threw a 1-2-3 seventh. Titan Kennedy-Hayes came on in the eighth, and with the BlueClaws five outs from their second no-hitter of the year, Corey Collins hit an opposite field home run. It marked the only hit of the night for Brooklyn and the fourth one-hitter thrown by the BlueClaws as a High-A affiliate.

AJ Wilson threw a 1-2-3 ninth inning for the BlueClaws.

The teams continue their series on Friday night at 7:05 pm. RHP Luke Gabrysh starts for Jersey Shore.







