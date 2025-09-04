Nori Scores on Wild Pitch, Claws Walk off 5-4 in 10

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Dante Nori scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the BlueClaws a 5-4 win over Brooklyn on Wednesday night at ShoreTown Ballpark.

Jersey Shore has won three in a row and five of six, including taking the first two games of their current series with Brooklyn.

Saul Teran (3-0) escaped trouble in the 10th inning and earned the win. In the bottom of the 10th, Devin Saltiban grounded into a double play. John Spikerman was intentionally walked, and Nori scored on a wild pitch.

Jose Colmenares tied the game in the bottom of the ninth with an RBI double.

Jose Pena, Jake Eddington, and Cristhian Tortosa combined to throw 3.2 scoreless innings to get the game into the 10th.

The BlueClaws took the lead in the second inning on a two run triple by Jose Colmenares. He tried to stretch it into an inside-the-park home run but was thrown out at the plate by shortstop Marco Vargas.

Brandon Beckel, Jersey Shore starter, threw three scoreless innings but gave up two runs in the fourth. Matt Rudick, who began a rehab assignment on Wednesday, tripled home Yonatan Henriquez. Rudick then scored on a balk to tie the game.

Jersey Shore re-took the lead in the fifth on a SAC fly from Dante Nori. Brooklyn, however responded with two runs without a hit in the sixth. Kevin Warunek walked the first three batters and then balked in the tying run. Yohairo Cuevas added a SAC fly to put the Cyclones up 4-3.

Colmenares had two hit and three RBIs for Jersey Shore in the win, their third walk-off win of the season.

The teams continue their series on Thursday night at 7:05 pm. RHP Sam Highfill starts for Jersey Shore.







