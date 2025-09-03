Defense Dominates, Dash Shut out Drive

Published on September 2, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







Winston-Salem, NC - The Dash (54-71) eked out a pitchers dual victory over the Drive (63-64) in a 1-0 nail biter on Tuesday night.

With the game knotted at one headed to the eighth, Renegade by Styx blared over the loudspeakers inside Truist Stadium.

Phil Fox took the hill in search of his South Atlantic League leading 11th save on the year.

Seven batters and three strikeouts later, the Dash secured their 29th second half win of the season and Fox took the save.

Fox tossed a clean 2.0 innings and allowed just one hits and kept the shutout intact.

Jeral Perez wasted no time on Tuesday afternoon.

The Dash designated hitter launched a 3-2 pitch over the berm in left field to give Winston-Salem a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first.

And that was it.

For the next eight innings, neither team crossed home plate.

Gage Ziehl was fantastic for the Dash. The righty went 5.0 innings and allowed a lone hit while he struck out four. Ziehl took the win, his second with the Dash and his second in a row. On the other side, Brady Trygart also shined. In his High A debut, the Drive righty went 4.0 innings of three hit baseball and allowed just the long ball.

From there, the defense took over. Spectacular plays left right and center kept the game at 1-0.

For the Dash, Morris Austin and Carson Jacobs tossed a clean sixth and seventh.

Across the way, the Drive's Luis Cohen steered the ship the rest of the way. He allowed just two hits in 4.0 innings and kept the game at 1-0 for the second half of the game.

Fox came in and shut the door in the eighth and the ninth, and Winston-Salem earned the 1-0 win.

With the win, Winston-Salem kept their playoff hopes alive and jumped in front of the Drive 1-0 in the final series of the regular season. The Dash will look for a second straight win over Greenville tomorrow in game two. First pitch at 6:30 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from September 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.