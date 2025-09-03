Cyclones Can't Clip BlueClaws in Opener, 4-3

Published on September 2, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







LAKEWOOD, N.J. - RF Yohairo Cuevas picked up two hits and drove in a run, but a caught stealing at second base with two out in the ninth ended Brooklyn's comeback effort, as the Jersey Shore BlueClaws beat the Cyclones, 4-3, in Tuesday's series opener at ShoreTown Ballpark.

Jersey Shore (34-26, 59-64) started fast, hanging a crooked number in the first inning. 2B Aroon Escobar cracked a one-out single and advanced to second on a knock from RF Devin Saltiban. LF John Spikerman followed with a third-straight single, scoring Escobar to give the BlueClaws a 1-0 lead. DH Raylin Heredia made it four consecutive hits with a run-producing knock of his own, stretching the edge to 2-0.

It remained a two-run contest until Brooklyn (25-36, 71-56) drew even in the fourth. After three hitless innings to start, 3B Colin Houck cracked the first pitch of the inning for a single and quickly moved to third on an errant pickoff throw and a ground out. Cuevas brought him home with a line drive one-base hit into right, trimming the deficit to 2-1. The 21-year-old was able to scamper to third thanks to consecutive wild pickoff attempts and tied the game at two on DH Trace Willhoite's sacrifice fly to center.

The BlueClaws regained the edge in the sixth. SS José Colmenares ignited a rally with a hustle double on a ground ball that deflected off the diving glove of the shortstop. After a walk to 3B Trent Farquhar, 1B Zach Arnold smacked a go-ahead single to left to give Jersey Shore a 3-2 lead. With runners at the corners and one out, a pick-off toss to first slipped away, allowing Farquhar to score and double the margin to 4-2.

In the seventh, the Cyclones quickly sliced the deficit. LF John Bay coaxed a one-out walk before 2B Nick Roselli sliced a line drive double that deflected off the first baseman's mitt and down the right-field line. With one out, a pitch squirted away from the catcher, who then kicked further toward the backstop. Bay scooted home on the error, pulling Brooklyn within one, 4-3.

However, the 'Clones could not even the score. Following CF Yonatan Henríquez's infield single and stolen base, a strikeout stranded the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position.

Brooklyn could not complete the comeback despite placing the tying run on base in the ninth. Bay started the frame with a single to right, however, was left stranded there after consecutive fly outs to center. The 24-year-old attempted to steal his way into scoring position with two out but was caught stealing to end the game.

Neither starter factored into the decision on Tuesday. LHP Franklin Gómez allowed two runs on seven hits over 3.0-plus innings, walking two, and striking out three for the Cyclones. BlueClaws RHP Reese Dutton was charged with two runs (one earned) on three hits in 5.0 innings with three walks and three punchouts.

LHP Wesley Moore (1-4) garnered his first win of the season, working a perfect sixth inning out of the Jersey Shore bullpen. RHP Casey Steward registered the final three outs to pick up the first save of his professional career.

LHP Gregori Louis (0-2) was charged with his second defeat for Brooklyn, permitting two runs (one earned) on two hits in an inning of work, issuing two walks and one whiff.

The Cyclones will try and even the series at a win apiece on Wednesday night. Brooklyn native, RHP Channing Austin (NR), is expected to start and make his High-A and Cyclones debut after joining the team from Single-A St. Lucie on Tuesday. The BlueClaws are scheduled to counter with RHP Brandon Beckel (3-3, 3.17). The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from September 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.