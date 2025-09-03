Claws Hold off Cyclones 4-3 on Tuesday from ShoreTown Ballpark

Published on September 2, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Kodey Shojinaga threw out the game-tying run trying to steal second base to end the game and the BlueClaws topped Brooklyn 4-3 in the first game of their series on Tuesday night.

Jersey Shore (34-26) has now won four of their last five games.

The BlueClaws got off to a quick start, with first inning RBI singles from both John Spikerman and Raylin Heredia for a 2-0 lead.

Brooklyn then scored twice to tie the game in the top of the fourth. Yohairo Cuevas drove in one run with a single and a Trace Willhoite SAC fly tied the game. One of the two runs was unearned to Dutton, who made three errant pickoff throws in the inning.

Dutton came out after five, allowing two runs, one earned.

The BlueClaws took the lead with two runs in the bottom of the sixth. Zach Arnold singled home the go-ahead run with an errant pickoff throw bring home Trent Farquhar.

Brooklyn then got one back on a wild pitch from Danny Wilkinson that allowed a run to score in the top of the seventh inning.

Wesley Moore and Erik Ritchie threw scoreless innings for Jersey Shore. Casey Steward came on in the ninth and threw a scoreless inning to earn his first professional save.

Raylin Heredia and Jose Colmenares each had two hits for the BlueClaws.

The teams continue their series on Wednesday night at 6:35 pm. RHP Brandon Beckel starts for Jersey Shore.







South Atlantic League Stories from September 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.