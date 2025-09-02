The Battle of the Heroes Is Back

The 5th Annual Heroes Softball Game between the City of Greenville Police and Fire Departments will take place at Fluor Field on Sunday, September 7th. First pitch for this charitable softball game is set for 3:00 PM, and the Main Street Gates to the ballpark will open at 2:00 PM.

The beneficiary of this year's game is Shriners Children's Hospital of Greenville, which has devoted its work to providing high-quality specialty medical care to the children and families of the Upstate, regardless of their ability to pay or insurance status. You can learn more about the Shriners Children's Hospital of Greenville HERE.

Tickets are just $5 with all proceeds directly benefiting Shriner's Children's Hospital.

Regardless of which team you support, everyone wins in this game!







