Premier Amateur Matchups Are Coming to Fluor Field

Published on February 5, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - Long before the Greenville Drive open their 2026 season at Fluor Field, Downtown Greenville will once again play host to some of the region's top amateur baseball talent. Beginning in late February, Fluor Field will welcome a slate of collegiate and high school matchups, continuing a longstanding tradition of showcasing elite amateur baseball in a premier professional setting.

More than two dozen college and high school programs are expected to compete at Fluor Field in the weeks leading up to the Drive's 2026 home opener. Tickets for most amateur games will be available at GreenvilleDrive.com or by calling the Drive Front Office at (864) 240-4500, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or at [email protected].

"Fluor Field has become a destination for amateur baseball programs from across the country," said Eric Jarinko, Greenville Drive General Manager. "Each spring, these games allow us to open the ballpark early, welcome fans back to Downtown Greenville, and provide an unforgettable experience for players and coaches before our own season begins."

For the 19th consecutive season, Michigan State University will make Fluor Field their "spring training" home in an annual NCAA Division I collegiate tournament called the First Pitch Invitational. Held Feb. 27 - Mar. 1, the Spartans, the College of Charleston, James Madison University, University of Albany and the University of Illinois will compete in a round-robin tournament for pre-season bragging rights.

In the days following the tournament, Michigan State will play two additional games at Fluor Field: one against Winthrop University (Mar. 3) and against Clemson University (Mar. 4).

Once college pre-season games are wrapped up, high school baseball will again take center stage during March, as many Top 10-ranked teams from across the Upstate compete under the lights at Fluor Field. The annual high school slate continues to be a highlight of the amateur schedule, offering student-athletes a rare opportunity to play in a professional ballpark.

"Opening Fluor Field to amateur baseball is part of who we are," said Jeff Brown, Drive President. "These games give fans a chance to enjoy outstanding baseball ahead of the Drive season, while creating lifelong memories for the players who step onto the field."

Tickets for all games are available for purchase online at GreenvilleDrive.com. A complete schedule of matchups and ticket prices follows here and is also found at the Greenville Drive website.

First Pitch Invitational

One ticket ($10) covers all games played on that specific day.

Date Time Matchup Ticket Price

Feb. 27 2:00 PM Illinois vs. Michigan State $10

6:00 PM James Madison vs. College of Charleston

Feb. 28 10:00 AM College of Charleston vs. Illinois $10

2:00 PM Albany vs. James Madison

6:00 PM Albany vs. Michigan State

Mar. 1 10:00 AM Illinois vs. Albany $10

2:00 PM James Madison vs. Michigan State

Additional College Games

Date Time Matchup Ticket Price

Mar. 3 6:00 PM Michigan State vs. Winthrop $10

Mar. 4 6:00 PM Michigan State vs. Clemson $12

Apr. 7 6:30 PM North Greenville vs. Anderson $10

High School Games

Standard tickets are $8. For doubleheaders, one $8 ticket covers both games. Top 10 pre-season rankings denoted in parentheses.

Date Time Matchup Ticket Price

Mar. 12 6:30 PM Chapman HS (#4) vs. Riverside HS $8

Mar. 13 6:30 PM Christ Church HS (#7) vs. St. Joseph's HS (#5) $8

Mar. 14 1:00 PM Wren HS vs. Powdersville HS (DH) $8

3:30 PM TL Hanna HS vs. River Bluff (#6) (DH) Mar. 17

6:00 PM Hampton Park vs. Bob Jones Academy $8

Mar. 18 7:00 PM Ft. Inn HS (#4) vs. Southside Christian (#1) $8

Mar. 21 1:00 PM Hillcrest HS (#10) vs. Silver Bluff HS (DH) $8

3:30 PM Greenville HS vs. Barnwell HS (DH)

Note: DH indicates a Doubleheader where one ticket grants entry to both games scheduled for that afternoon.







South Atlantic League Stories from February 5, 2026

Premier Amateur Matchups Are Coming to Fluor Field - Greenville Drive

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.