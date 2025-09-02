2026 Mini & Partial Plans Now on Sale

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - 2026 BlueClaws 5-Game Mini and 10-Game Partial Plans are now on sale. These packages offer the best value in a BlueClaws summer, with not only game tickets but dinner, dessert, and boardwalk game plays! Mini & Partial Plan Information

5-Game Mini & 10-Game Partial Plans - Includes tickets to the best games of the year

- Includes a hot dog, soda, and novelty ice cream at each game

- Includes a boardwalk game play at each game

- Includes Flexible Exchange (If you can't make one of the games in your plan, you can exchange your tickets in advance for a ticket to a different game.)

- Price savings off the day-of-game and single-game price 2026 Package Deadlines

Book By September 26th - Book your package at 2025 pricing ($80 Mini, $150 Partial)

- Receive complementary General Parking (one per account per game)

- Receive an additional complementary game (dates TBD)

- Receive a complementary Opening Night ticket (one per seat)

Book by December 13th

- Receive an additional complementary game (dates TBD)

- Receive a complementary Opening Night ticket (one per seat)

Book by March 31st

- Receive a complementary Opening Night ticket (one per seat) New for 2026

Not interested in adding value to your tickets? The BlueClaws have a special option for Mini & Partial Plan holders for 2026, a package that just includes game tickets, without the bonus items (hot dog, soda, novelty ice cream and boardwalk game plays) for a deeper discount. This pricing is as follows: Tickets Only Mini Plan at $75, Tickets Only Partial Plan at $140. How to Book

In-Person - Stop by the Guest Services Kiosk on the concourse behind Section 108

On the Phone - Call a representative at 732-901-7000 option 3







