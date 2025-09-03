Blue Rocks Open Final Series against Aberdeen with a 4-2 Loss

Published on September 2, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wilmington Blue Rocks News Release







Wilmington, DE - The Wilmington Blue Rocks fell to the Aberdeen IronBirds by a final score of 4-2 on Tuesday, September 2. With the loss, the Blue Rocks' record dropped to 53-73.

Wilmington got on the board first in the second inning when Gavin Dugas singled with two outs to bring home Jeremy De La Rosa.

The Blue Rocks gave Peyton Glavine the start on the mound tonight and he delivered, tossing 2 Ã¢..." scoreless innings before giving way to Euri Montero.

Wilmington struck again in the third inning, this time the RBI single coming from the bat of Jeremy De La Rosa to score Cortland Lawson.

Aberdeen put together a big inning in the fourth. Elis Cuevas brought home two runners on an RBI single hit into right field. The IronBirds took the lead when Maikol Hernandez hit a sacrifice fly to left field, allowing Victor Figueroa to tag up from third base. While Aberdeen couldn't bring home any more runners, they finished the inning with a 3-2 lead.

The IronBirds tacked on another run in the sixth inning when Ryan Stafford singled to right field, scoring Cuevas and extending the lead to 4-2.

Neither team was able to score any runs after the sixth. Aberdeen's Christian Herberholz came out for the ninth inning and recorded the save. Wellington Aracena got credit for the win after throwing six innings and allowing two runs, one earned.

Wilmington is now down 1-0 in the six-game series against Aberdeen and will look to even the series up when they take the field on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from September 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.