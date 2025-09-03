Tourists Earn Six More Hits, Score One Less Run in Barnburner
Published on September 2, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)
Asheville Tourists News Release
BOWLING GREEN, KY - Although the Asheville Tourists only gave up two hits on Tuesday night, they fell to the Bowling Green Hots Rods 2-1 at Bowling Green Ballpark.
The Tourists (51-72) are playing in their final series of the 2025 season. Alejandro Nunez notched their only run of the night with a sacrifice fly in the third inning.
After Dylan Howard didn't allow a hit as the Asheville starter with seven strikeouts in five innings, Luis Rodriguez (L, 0-3) surrendered a pair of runs in the sixth inning from a Hot Rods (65-60) triple to make the difference.
These two clubs will play again tomorrow at 7:35 p.m. ET.
