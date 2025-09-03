Tourists Earn Six More Hits, Score One Less Run in Barnburner

Published on September 2, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







BOWLING GREEN, KY - Although the Asheville Tourists only gave up two hits on Tuesday night, they fell to the Bowling Green Hots Rods 2-1 at Bowling Green Ballpark.

The Tourists (51-72) are playing in their final series of the 2025 season. Alejandro Nunez notched their only run of the night with a sacrifice fly in the third inning.

After Dylan Howard didn't allow a hit as the Asheville starter with seven strikeouts in five innings, Luis Rodriguez (L, 0-3) surrendered a pair of runs in the sixth inning from a Hot Rods (65-60) triple to make the difference.

These two clubs will play again tomorrow at 7:35 p.m. ET.







South Atlantic League Stories from September 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.