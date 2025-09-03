Decker, Pen Spearhead Renegades' Shutout Win

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades shut out the Greensboro Grasshoppers 4-0 in the series opener on Tuesday night at Heritage Financial Park. They now need just more four wins this week to secure a playoff berth.

Brandon Decker threw five shutout innings, allowing just two hits while striking out six. The right-hander has struck out six-or-more batters across his last four starts, punching out 30 batters in 21 frames.

The Renegades opened the scoring in the second inning, taking a 2-0 lead without a hit. Josh Moylan, Camden Troyer, and Luis Durango all drew walks to load the bases. A bases-loaded free pass to Juan Matheus forced in Moylan from third. Troyer came home after an error by pitcher Carlson Reed on a Dillon Lewis groundball.

Hudson Valley added two insurance runs in the eighth to push their advantage to 4-0. Kaeden Kent singled and scored on an RBI double by Engelth Urena. Connor McGinnis knocked in Urena with an RBI single.

In relief of Decker, the Renegades bullpen shut down the high-powered Greensboro offense. Brady Kirtner tossed two shutout innings, before Matt Keating threw a scoreless eighth inning. Tony Rossi then finished off the 4-0 win with a 1-2-3 ninth, sealing Hudson Valley's 18th shutout victory of the season.

It was the first time since June 4 that the Grasshoppers were shut out in a nine-inning game, a span of 72 games.

Renegades Record:

76-48







