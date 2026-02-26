Fan Fest Is Back (And in a New Spot)

Greenville Drive News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - Greenville Drive Fan Fest presented by TD SYNNEX is back, bigger and better than ever, and at a new location! The Upstate's biggest street party celebrating the start of the Greenville Drive's 21st baseball season returns Saturday, March 14 from 11am - 4pm at New Realm Brewing just one block from Fluor Field.

Fan Fest presented by TD SYNNEX is a complimentary daylong party with family-friendly entertainment, food/drink specials, new Greenville Drive merchandise and apparel, prizes, and everyone's favorite hometown mascot, Reedy Rip'it!

According to Greenville Drive President Jeff Brown, "New Realm is a longtime partner of the Drive and because this year's Fan Fest coincides with their St. Patrick's Day celebration, we both thought it would be fun to 'level-up' the party by combining the two events and make it a full day and night of fun for everyone at one location."

Activities include inflatable games, face painting, balloon artists; a make-your-own-baseball-card photo booth; music by DJ Sha; visits with the Drive mascot Reedy Rip'It and registration for Reedy's Kids Club; and prize drawings throughout the day. All of this coincides with New Realm's St. Patrick's Day Celebration featuring the Buzzy Bee market, craft beer, live music, and Irish food & drinks.

Additionally, The Blood Connection will be on site at New Realm hosting a community blood drive where every donor will receive a voucher for two complimentary tickets to a future 2026 Drive game and other special rewards.

TD SYNNEX Senior Vice President Jessica McDowell said, "At TD SYNNEX, we believe in the power of bringing people together. We are a proud longtime partner of the Greenville Drive and especially proud to help support the Drive's Fan Fest every year, celebrating the vibrant community spirit of the Upstate and providing a fun, accessible way for families to connect with the Upstate's 'Home Team' before the first pitch of the season is thrown."

For more information about Greenville Drive Fan Fest presented by TD SYNNEX, visit GreenvilleDrive.com or follow @greenvilledrive on your favorite social media channel.







