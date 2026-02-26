José Mosquera Named Manager of the Greensboro Grasshoppers, Leading Team with Blend of Familiar and New Faces

February 26, 2026

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers welcome José Mosquera as the team's manager for the 2026 season, the Pittsburgh Pirates revealed this week as part of their player development assignments. Mosquera joins the Grasshoppers with an extensive background in professional baseball as a player, coach, and manager, bringing a wealth of experience to the organization.

Mosquera began his career in the Pirates organization as a scout in 2016, before transitioning into coaching and managing roles. He led DSL Pirates 2 of the Dominican Summer League in 2019 and managed DSL Pirates Gold in 2021. He later managed the FCL Pirates of the Florida Complex League in both 2022 and 2023.

Internationally, Mosquera has been a key figure for the Colombia national team. He guided Colombia to a bronze medal at the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games, the nation's first baseball medal at the event in 72 years, and also coached the team at the 2019 Pan American Games and the 2020 Summer Olympic qualifiers. Most recently, he served as bench coach for Colombia during the 2023 World Baseball Classic and was named manager for the 2026 WBC qualifiers held in March 2025.

In Colombia's domestic league, Mosquera led Caimanes de Barranquilla to back-to-back titles in 2020-21 and 2021-22, and captured the country's first-ever Caribbean Series championship in 2022, adding another league title in 2023-24.

A mix of returning and new coaching staff will join Mosquera in 2026. Returning to Greensboro are Hitting Coach Jonathan Roof, Bench Coach Phillip Wellman, Strength and Conditioning Coach Nick Ritchie, and Performance Dietician Kelliann Harnden. New additions to the staff include Hitting Coach Quentin Brown, Pitching Coach Rafael Chaves, Development Coach Pedro Florimon, and Athletic Training Coordinator Alexa DeHaeseleer.

Jonathan Roof enters his second season with the Grasshoppers and third with the Pirates. A native of Paducah, Ky., Roof played six professional seasons in the Red Sox, Phillies, Padres, and Rangers systems, as well as one season in the Atlantic League with the New Britain Bees. He spent five years as Eastern Michigan University's hitting coach before joining the Pirates.

Quentin Brown joins the Grasshoppers for the first time after joining the Pirates in 2022. He spent his first year with the rookie-level Florida Complex League team before moving to the Low-A Bradenton Marauders in 2023. Prior to professional baseball, Brown was Vice President at Finch Creek Fieldhouse and head coach at Western High School.

Rafael Chaves joins as the Grasshoppers' pitching coach for his first season in the Pirates organization. Chaves previously coached in the Mexican League with Leones de Yucatán and has held positions with the Seattle Mariners, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Philadelphia Phillies organizations over his extensive coaching career.

Phillip Wellman returns as bench coach for his second season in Greensboro after seven seasons with the Padres organization. Wellman previously managed Double-A championship teams with the Mississippi Braves (2008) and Amarillo Sod Poodles (2019), and played professionally in the Braves, Twins, and Pirates organizations.

Pedro Florimon joins as Development Coach, marking his second season in the Pirates system after serving with the Bradenton Marauders. Florimon made his MLB debut in 2011 and played professionally across multiple organizations before beginning his coaching career.

Athletic Training Coordinator Alexa DeHaeseleer joins Greensboro after three seasons with Bradenton. Nick Ritchie returns as Strength and Conditioning Coach for his second season in Greensboro, and local native Kelliann Harnden continues as Performance Dietician for her second season in the Pirates organization.

The Grasshoppers open the 2026 season in Greenville, S.C., on April 2, and host their Opening Night at First National Bank Field on Tuesday, April 7, against the Asheville Tourists.







