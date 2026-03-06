From Fluor Field to the World Baseball Classic

Published on March 6, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







Three Greenville Drive alumni are set to take the spotlight in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, with current Boston Red Sox outfielders Roman Anthony (United States), Jarren Duran (Mexico), and Ceddanne Rafaela (Netherlands) all earning spots in the tournament. The 2026 WBC began on March 4 and runs through March 17, with Boston sending a trio of high profile Drive names fans remember well.

For Drive fans, the tournament offers another chance to see former Greenville standouts compete on one of baseball's biggest international stages. Boston's entire outfield group has drawn major attention entering the Classic, and Anthony, Duran, and Rafaela each bring a Greenville connection that makes their selection even more meaningful.

Jarren Duran made his mark in Greenville during the 2018 season, hitting .367 over 30 games with 47 hits, 24 runs scored, 15 RBI, and 12 stolen bases. His blend of speed, athleticism, and aggressive play helped make him one of the most exciting alumni to come through Fluor Field, and now he'll bring that same energy to Team Mexico in the World Baseball Classic.

Ceddanne Rafaela starred for the Drive in 2022, putting together an electric run at the plate by batting .330 with 65 hits, 17 doubles, 4 triples, 9 home runs, 36 RBI, and 14 stolen bases in 45 games. That breakout campaign in Greenville was a preview of the dynamic all-around talent that now makes him a key piece for both Boston and the Netherlands national team. Rafaela has already been part of the Netherlands' WBC build-up this week.

Roman Anthony, one of the brightest young stars in baseball, played for Greenville in 2023 and hit .294 with 60 hits, 14 doubles, 3 triples, 12 home runs, and 38 RBI in 54 games, while posting a standout .981 OPS. Anthony was added to Team USA as a late roster replacement, giving him the opportunity to represent his country on baseball's biggest international stage as part of a loaded American roster.

From Fluor Field to the World Baseball Classic, Anthony, Duran, and Rafaela continue to show the caliber of talent that has come through Greenville. As they suit up for the United States, Mexico, and the Netherlands, Drive fans will have plenty of hometown pride to follow throughout the tournament.

Complete the look with Team USA hats available now for preorder in the Greenville Drive Team Store. Whether you're backing Roman Anthony on baseball's biggest international stage or just want to rep the red, white, and blue, these caps are a perfect way to show your support. Stop by the Team Store or online and gear up with Team USA style before they're gone!







South Atlantic League Stories from March 6, 2026

From Fluor Field to the World Baseball Classic - Greenville Drive

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.