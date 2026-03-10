Grammy-Winning Star to Host Songwriters-In-The-Round Benefit at Fluor Field

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The South Carolina Governor's School for the Arts & Humanities (SCGSAH) Foundation is thrilled to announce that Kimberly Schlapman, founding member of the multi-Grammy-winning group Little Big Town, will host the Greenville debut of "Songwriters-in-the-Round." On Thursday, March 26, 2026, at 6:30 p.m., Fluor Field at the West End will host an extraordinary Nashville-style "listening room" experience.

The evening features an elite lineup of the industry's most celebrated voices and hitmakers, offering a rare look at the stories behind the songs that have defined modern country music.

"We are beyond honored to have Kimberly Schlapman lead this incredible night of music and storytelling," said Jared Martin, Director of Development for the SC Governor's School for the Arts & Humanities Foundation. "Bringing this level of Nashville talent to Greenville - specifically to support the next generation of South Carolina artists - is exactly what makes this event a 'can't-miss' for our community."

The 2026 Artist Lineup: A Night of Icons

This year's event offers the unique opportunity to see four of Nashville's most influential creators share one stage in an intimate "round" format:

Kimberly Schlapman (Host): Schlapman is a home lifestyle personality, author, mother, and founding member of the award-winning, platinum-selling Country music group Little Big Town. With iconic hits including "Girl Crush," "Pontoon" and "Boondocks," and recently celebrating their 25th anniversary as a band, Little Big Town has released 10 studio albums, earned more than 45 award show nominations, and has taken home nearly 20 awards, including multiple GRAMMY, AMA, People's Choice, CMA, and ACM Awards.

Kimberly Perry: GRAMMY, CMA and ACM Award-winning frontwoman of the multi-platinum duo The Band Perry, Perry is the voice and writer behind the Diamond-certified smash "If I Die Young" and the pivotal "Better Dig Two" and "Done," songs that set The Band Perry's unique Southern Gothic style apart from the contemporary country music scene. The band's new single, 'Psychological', was the #1 most added song among radio stations in the U.S. during the first week of its release.

Phillip Sweet: A founding member of the record-breaking superstar Country music group Little Big Town, Sweet's soulful harmonies and songwriting have been foundational to the band's more than two decades of success. Over a 25-year career, the GRAMMY, ACM, CMA, AMA, and Emmy Award-winning band has delivered a string of genre-defining hits including "Boondocks," "Pontoon," "Tornado," "Day Drinking," and the history-making, best-selling country single of 2015, "Girl Crush."

John Morgan: A rising powerhouse and protégé of Jason Aldean, Morgan has already penned over 15 songs for Aldean, including the #1 hits "Trouble with a Heartbreak" and "If I Didn't Love You," a duet with Carrie Underwood. As an artist, his debut album Carolina Blue has established him as the "next big thing" in country music.

Event Details

The evening is a celebration of Southern hospitality, featuring an all-inclusive oyster roast, BBQ dinner, and open bar.

When: Thursday, March 26, 2026 | Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Fluor Field at the West End (Field Street Entrance), Greenville, SC

Tickets: $300 (All-inclusive). Limited quantities available at givebutter.com/Songwriters.

All proceeds support the SC Governor's School for the Arts & Humanities Foundation, funding student meal plans, program excellence, and arts education access for talented students across the state.







