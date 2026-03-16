Inaugural Scully Series at Fluor Field Saturday, March 21st

Published on March 16, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







Fluor Field will play host to a special day of high school baseball on Saturday, March 21, as the Greenville Drive welcome four programs for the Inaugural Scully Series, a doubleheader honoring the legacy of longtime Upstate coach Steve "Scully" Scolamiero.

The event will feature two matchups between programs deeply connected to Scolamiero's coaching career. Hillcrest High School will face Silver Bluff High School at 1 PM, followed by Greenville High School taking on Barnwell High School at 3:30 PM.

The series celebrates the life and influence of Scolamiero, who dedicated decades to developing young athletes and growing the game of baseball across the region. Over the course of his coaching career, Scolamiero led each of these programs, leaving a lasting impact at each school represented in the inaugural event.

Bringing all four of those programs together on the same field serves as a powerful tribute to a coach whose passion for baseball and commitment to his players helped shape generations of student-athletes.

"This series is about honoring Coach Scully's legacy and the incredible influence he had on the game in our community," said Greenville Red Raiders head baseball coach, Drew Elliott. "Having all four schools he coached represented in one day makes this a truly meaningful celebration of his life and the players he inspired."

Fluor Field, home of the Greenville Drive, will provide the perfect setting for the tribute. Known for hosting community events and showcasing local talent, the ballpark offers a unique opportunity for high school athletes to compete on a professional stage while celebrating the history of the game in the Upstate.

Fans attending the Scully Series will get the chance to enjoy a full afternoon of baseball while remembering a coach whose dedication, mentorship, and love for the sport left a lasting mark on the region.

For players, coaches, alumni, and fans connected to these programs, the day promises to be more than just a pair of games - it will be a celebration of a coach whose legacy continues to live on through the teams and communities he helped build.







South Atlantic League Stories from March 16, 2026

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