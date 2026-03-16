21 Years of Excellence: What's New at Fluor Field

Published on March 16, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C., - Coming off a 20th Anniversary championship-caliber season that saw the Greenville Drive solidify its place as a cornerstone of the Upstate, the club is set to raise the bar even higher for the 2026 season.

Following a year of historic milestones - including a feature on CBS Evening News, earning the Greenville Chamber's Small Business of the Year Award, honoring team owner Craig Brown with the Order of the Palmetto, and helping Greenville earn a top spot in USA Today's Best Baseball Towns - the Drive is returning to Fluor Field with a renewed focus on what makes "The Front Porch" of the community special: world-class entertainment that remains accessible to everyone.

While the Drive season begins on April 2nd, the true story of the 2026 season is a transformed fan experience defined by "What's New" along with a steadfast commitment to affordability.

The Best Experience in Sports, Available to Everyone.

The Drive continues to lead the way in providing the region's best entertainment value. Currently ranked Minor League Baseball's Most Affordable Organization, the Drive work hard to make sure a night at the ballpark is more affordable than a trip to the movies.

Greenville Drive President Jeff Brown said, "As we head into our twenty-first season, we remain relentlessly focused on access for everyone, continuous improvement, and finding new ways to improve the Fluor Field experience for our fans, as well as our coaches & players."

Highlights of the upcoming season's enhancements include:

Elevated Luxury: The New Suite Level

Fluor Field's Luxury Suites have undergone a total transformation to provide a premium hospitality experience:

Modern Design: Suites now feature floor-to-ceiling glass facing the field, paired with all-new cabinetry, countertops, and high-end finishes.

Tech & Taste: Each suite is equipped with a 75" HD TV and new induction cooking surfaces and new refrigerators to streamline food and beverage service.

Flexibility: These spaces are available for season-long, multi-year leases or nightly rentals for special occasions.

Speed & Tech: The Shortstop Self-Serve Market

Located behind home plate (formerly the Subway stand), the all-new Shortstop Self-Serve Market is designed for the fan who doesn't want to miss a single pitch. This "grab-and-go" destination features:

A wide selection of hot and cold food, snacks, and both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

Speedy self-checkout technology to get fans back to their seats instantly.

For those who prefer to stay put, sEATz (powered by AFL) continues to offer in-app ordering with direct-to-seat delivery.

Fully Upgraded Ballpark IT Infrastructure and MLB Wi-Fi Experience

The Drive have invested heavily in its Wi-Fi infrastructure and can now offer a faster, more reliable, and seamless wireless experience. Provided by Extreme Networks, the Official Wi-Fi Solutions Provider of Major League Baseball, the new, dedicated, secure guest Wi-Fi network has 5x the bandwidth and 60 percent more coverage than before. More point-of-sale terminals have also been added for faster checkouts and shorter lines; and the new Shortstop self-serve market features interactive AI checkouts with a 15-second average transaction time!

A Calendar Full of New Traditions The 2026 promotional schedule balances beloved favorites with fresh concepts:

New for '26: Highlights include Art in the Park (presented by Metropolitan Arts Council) on May 13th, the World Soccer Celebration (powered by CESA) on June 14th, Kids Take Over Night on August 22nd, and Women in Sports Night on August 23rd.

Workforce Development: The Drive's "Workforce Nights" return to inspire our community's next generation workforce, featuring nights dedicated to Advanced Manufacturing & Engineering, Health Careers, Aerospace, and Innovation & Entrepreneurship.

Returning Favorites: Friday Night Fireworks powered by GE Vernova, Saturdays on the District presented by Publix, and (5) nights featuring the Drive's Reading All-Stars presented by Michelin remain staples of the Fluor Field spring and summer.

Merchandise & Food

The Drive is turning up the heat at Fluor Field with the addition of new Executive Chef Austyn McGroarty, a Woodside Bistro founder and recent Chopped competitor. Chef Austyn is set to transform the ballpark's culinary identity, bringing a fresh and championship-caliber spin to a food and beverage lineup that you won't find anywhere else in the league.

New & Fresh Flavors:

Chicken Wings at the Fowl Pole concession stand and Vegan Nachos at the 7th Inning & Splendid Splinter locations.

New Ice Cream Flavors at Sweet Caroline's, including Gooey Butter Cake, Red Velvet, and Cherry Vanilla - all powered by Blue Bell Ice Cream.

500 Club Features: Hearty Philly Cheesesteaks and Meatball Subs.

Hot Dog of the Homestand: Special recipes inspired by our opponents' hometown flavors. - Fresh Looks:

New On-Field Looks: Debuting new player jerseys and hats.

Fashion Forecast: Expanded lifestyle collections featuring Green Monster styles, retro looks, performance and golf apparel, plus your favorite classic designs.

Summing up the enhancements, Brown said, "The Drive is guided by a relentless commitment to progress; we are truly obsessed with delivering a premier, high-impact, and budget-friendly experience at Fluor Field season after season. We can't wait to open our community's 'Front Porch' once again for what promises to be our 21st - and most spectacular - season to date."

Opening Night of the 2026 Greenville Drive season presented by TD Bank is set for Thursday, April 2. For tickets and more information, visit www.greenvilledrive.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from March 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.