Greenville Drive and Greenville Swamp Rabbits Team up for Unique Downtown Doubleheader

Published on March 19, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - Two of Greenville's favorite sports teams are teaming up to deliver an unforgettable day for Upstate sports fans. The Greenville Drive and the Greenville Swamp Rabbits have announced a special Downtown Doubleheader on Saturday, April 18, giving fans the chance to enjoy both hockey and baseball in one action-packed afternoon and evening.

Fans can purchase a special doubleheader ticket package for $40, which includes admission to both games, beginning with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits vs. the Jacksonville Icemen at Bon Secours Wellness Arena at 3:00 PM, followed by the Greenville Drive vs. the Bowling Green Hot Rods at Fluor Field at 6:45 PM.

The package also includes a 20% off coupon for Lefty's West End Tavern, located just steps from Fluor Field, perfect for grabbing dinner between games, as well as a limited-edition commemorative Greenville Drive and Swamp Rabbits pennant available exclusively to doubleheader ticket holders.

"We're always looking for ways to create memorable experiences for our fans, and this collaboration with the Swamp Rabbits does exactly that," said Jeff Brown, President of the Greenville Drive. "A same-day hockey and baseball doubleheader in the heart of Greenville is something truly special. Add in dinner at Lefty's and a collectible pennant, and it becomes a full day of entertainment for families and sports fans alike."

The two venues sit just minutes apart, making it easy for fans to take part in both events and enjoy the vibrant atmosphere of downtown Greenville in between.

"This is such a fun and unique opportunity for sports fans in the Upstate," said Tim Viera, President of the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. "You can start your afternoon with the excitement and speed of Swamp Rabbits hockey and then head downtown to enjoy a night of Drive baseball. It's a great way to celebrate Greenville's incredible sports culture and the partnership between our organizations."

The Downtown Doubleheader ticket package is available in limited quantities and is expected to sell quickly.

Drive General Manager, Eric Jarinko, added, "Since 2020, Greenville has ranked amongst Sports Business Journal's Top 10 Minor League Markets in the country. This package between the Drive and Swamp Rabbits continues to prove how collaborative and unique Greenville truly is."

Fans interested in purchasing the package can visit GreenvilleDrive.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from March 19, 2026

Greenville Drive and Greenville Swamp Rabbits Team up for Unique Downtown Doubleheader - Greenville Drive

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