Greenville Drive Announce 2026 Coaching Staff

Published on January 16, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Drive, the High-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, announced the club's coaching and performance staff for the 2026 season at Fluor Field.

Manager Liam Carroll will be joined by Pitching Coach Bob Kipper, Assistant Pitching Coach Andrew Sadoski, Hitting Coach Jarrett Pico, Assistant Hitting Coach Cody Gracco, Defensive Coach Tyler Snep, Athletic Trainer Marissa Sciabarra, and Strength & Conditioning Coach Dan Rosen.

Drive President Jeff Brown gave his thoughts on the coach announcements. "With the start of Drive's 2026 season less than 80 days away, we're excited to welcome back Liam for his second season as the Drive's manager, and Bob has become a staple of our organization for more than a decade", said Brown. "Together these two boast an incredible ability to develop talented ballplayers that will go on to Boston and help the Red Sox contend for World Series Championships. This is evidenced by the success of pitcher Payton Tolle, who began the 2025 season with the Drive and ended the year pitching in the playoffs with the Red Sox."

Liam Carroll will return to the helm as Manager for his second season with the Drive. He will again be joined by Pitching Coach Bob Kipper for his 8th consecutive season and 13th overall leading the Drive battery. Assistant Pitching Coach Andrew Sadoski will begin his second season with the Drive since coming to the Red Sox organization after the 2024 season.

"In addition to having Liam and Bob back with the Drive, it is great to also welcome Andy, Tyler, and Dan back to Greenville", said Drive GM Eric Jarinko. "We also look forward to welcoming Jarrett, Cody and Marissa to Greenville. I'm quite certain that they will immediately fall in love with the environment that our fans, Fluor Field, and Downtown Greenville provides each game. Opening Day and April 2nd can't get here soon enough!"

2026 Greenville Drive Coaching & Performance Staff

Manager - Liam Carroll

Pitching Coach - Bob Kipper

Assistant Pitching Coach - Andrew Sadoski

Hitting Coach - Jarrett Pico*

Assistant Hitting Coach - Cody Gracco^

Defensive Coach - Tyler Snep

Athletic Trainer - Marissa Sciabarra*

Strength and Conditioning Coach - Dan Rosen

* New to staff | ^ New to organization

Staff Notes

Jarrett Pico joins Greenville's staff as Hitting Coach after serving in the same role for the FCL Red Sox in 2025. Pico brings a strong player development background within the Red Sox system and will oversee Greenville's offensive preparation and day-to-day hitting program.

Cody Gracco has been hired as Assistant Hitting Coach after working for Driveline Baseball, a respected player development organization known for its data-driven approach to performance training. Gracco is new to the Red Sox organization and will support the club's offensive planning, advance work, and hitter development.

Tyler Snep has been named Defensive Coach after serving as Assistant Hitting Coach for Greenville in 2025. In his new role in year three with the Drive, Snep will coordinate defensive instruction across all positions, with an emphasis on fundamentals, game preparation, and daily defensive routines.

Marissa Sciabarra will serve as the club's Athletic Trainer after holding the same position with Single-A Salem in 2025. Sciabarra will oversee the day-to-day health and wellness of Drive players, including injury prevention, evaluation, treatment, and rehabilitation in collaboration with Boston's medical and performance departments.

After serving two seasons as the Drive's Hitting Coach, JP Fasone has been promoted to one of the Red Sox Minor League Hitting Coordinators, and Kelsey Branstetter, our athletic trainer from last year's team has joined the staff in Double-A Portland.

