Cyclones and Spartanburgers Set to Clash in 2025 SAL Championship Series

Published on September 12, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y. - After defeating Greensboro in two games in the North Division Finals, the Cyclones are slated to face the Hub City Spartanburgers, the High-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, in the 2025 South Atlantic League Championship Series. Game 1 is set for 2:00 p.m. on Sunday in Brooklyn, with both Game 2 and an if necessary Game 3 occurring in Spartanburg, South Carolina on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Sunday marks the first time Brooklyn will play in the SAL Championship since moving to the league in 2021. It's also Brooklyn's first appearance of a championship series of any kind since their New York-Penn League title in 2019.

Similarly to Brooklyn, Hub City rolls into the championship series after sweeping their way through the South Division Finals. The Spartanburgers swept Bowling Green, capped by a thrilling 10-5 victory over the Hot Rods in 10 innings on Thursday night. The Spartanburgers went 34-32 in the second half, finishing with the second best record in the second half, behind only Bowling Green, who finished with the best record in the South in both halves.

The all-time series between Brooklyn and Hub City consists of games from this year only, as the Spartanburgers are in their first season of existence. Hub City replaced the Hickory Crawdads as the Rangers' South Atlantic Affiliate for 2035.

The two squads have on two separate occasions thus far. Coming out of the All-Star break, Brooklyn travelled to Spartanburg for a brief 3-game set. The 'Clones dropped the first two that weekend, but went on to score 13 runs on Sunday to salvage the final contest.

Hub City then made the trek north to face Brooklyn for a full 6-game series in August. Brooklyn captured 4 of 6 that week, including a thrilling come-from-behind walk-off victory in the Sunday finale, that saw the Cyclones plated 4 runs in the bottom of the 10th to tie, before walking it off in the 11th.

Brooklyn currently boasts four of the Mets' Top 30 prospects according to Baseball America - INF Boston Baro (13), INF Marco Vargas (15), OF Eli Serrano III (16), and INF Colin Houck (22), who launched a two-run shot that proved to be the difference in Tuesday's 4-3 Game 1 win in Greensboro. Baro and Serrano are currently on the IL. has been fueled by a bevy of new additions offensively as of late, including UTL Yonatan Henriquez, who collected a pair of hits and scored two runs in Thursday's series clinching win. Additionally, OF Yohairo Cuevas has been a steady presence in the middle of the 'Clones lineup. The Bronx native drove home a pair in Thursday's victory.

As for Hub City, the Spartanburgers certainly have no shortage of talent either. The Rangers' affiliate. Likely the hottest bat rolling into the Championship Series for the 'Burgers is INF Rafe Perich, who clubbed four hits and swatted two long balls in the decisive Game 2 win on Tuesday. Hub City also has a handful of high draftees including C Malcolm Moore (2024 1st Round) and INF Casey Cook (2024 3rd Round) who have been fixtures towards the top of the lineup.

All games can be watched on MiLB.tv or via the Bally Sports Live app and website or heard on the Cyclones Radio Network through brooklyncyclones.com. Radio and home coverage will begin 15 minutes prior to the scheduled first pitch.







South Atlantic League Stories from September 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.