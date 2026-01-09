Greenville Baseball Hall of Fame Welcomes 2025 Class

The Greenville Baseball Hall of Fame is pleased to announce its Class of 2025 inductees. The Greenville Baseball Hall of Fame was established in 1989 for the purpose of honoring individuals who have made lasting contributions to the game of baseball and in turn have brought distinction and honor to the greater Greenville (SC) community.

This year's class includes Jose Alvarez, former Atlanta Braves pitcher; Cornell Blakely, former Greenville Black Spinners player and longtime Greenville radio personality; Jay Jackson, former Furman University and Major League pitcher; Al Phillips, longtime American Legion coach and founder of the Greenville Cardinals; and Michael Roth, former South Carolina Gamecocks and Major League pitcher. In addition, the 1960 Sterling High School baseball team will receive special Hall of Fame recognition. Detailed biographies of all inductees are attached for your reference.

The inductees will be formally honored at a celebratory banquet on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, at the Champions Club at Fluor Field. The evening will commence with a reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by the banquet at 6:00 p.m. Members of the media are invited to arrive at 5:00 p.m. for interview opportunities with the inductees. A limited number of reserved tickets are available for the banquet. Please RSVP Tuesday, January 13th.

For members of the media wishing to attend this event, please RSVP to Ben Cash of the Greenville Drive at ben.cash@greenvilledrive.com to confirm your attendance and coverage of this exciting event.

Jose Alvarez

José Alvarez, is a long-time resident of Greenville and a former Major League pitcher best known for his four seasons with the Atlanta Braves.

Drafted in the eighth round of the 1978 MLB Draft, Alvarez debuted in the big leagues in 1981 and returned in 1982. He battled through five seasons in the minor leagues, including going 11-5 for the 1986 Greenville Braves before returning to the majors in 1988 at the age of 32. He finished the 1988 season with a 2.99 ERA over 102 innings pitched and was named as the Braves Most Outstanding Pitcher that year. He followed it up with a strong 1989 campaign, going 3-3 with a 2.86 ERA over 30 relief appearances.

Alvarez is a graduate of Hillsborough High School and Hillsborough Community College in Tampa. He continued his playing career at the University of Southwestern Louisiana (now the University of Louisiana-Lafayette), where he pitched for the Ragin' Cajuns in 1977 and 1978 and led the team in ERA and strikeouts during both seasons. Alvarez set school records for complete games (12) and shutouts (8) and threw a collegiate no-hitter. He was named the Southland Conference Pitcher of the Year in 1978. Over the course of his career, he earned a place in multiple halls of fame-including the Clarinda A's Hall of Fame (1998), Hillsborough High School Hall of Fame (2008), and Ragin' Cajuns Hall of Fame (2019).

After baseball, José Alvarez continued making an impact far beyond the diamond. He and his wife have spoken at FamilyLife marriage conferences nationwide while raising three children and enjoying four grandchildren. Alvarez has invested deeply in his community, coaching youth and high school baseball and mentoring young athletes.

From 2007 to 2022, Alvarez served as chaplain for the players, caddies, and families on the PGA's Korn Ferry Tour. Today he serves with Links Players International using the game of golf as a platform to help other grow in their faith. His life reflects perseverance, faith, integrity, and a continued commitment to developing both athletes and people.

Cornell Blakely

Cornell Blakely was born and raised in West Greenville and was immersed in baseball from childhood-earning a role as batboy for the Greenville Black Spinners at just nine years old. By age 15, he was playing left field for the semi-pro club, competing alongside grown men and soon extending his career to teams such as the Asheville Blues and the St. Anthony's Braves. Blakely spent many hours honing his baseball skills at Greenville's historic Mayberry and Meadowbrook Parks.

His exceptional speed and instincts caught the attention of Greenville Spinners General Manager Jimmy Gaston, who used his friendship with Brooklyn Dodgers owner Branch Rickey to secure Blakely a tryout at the Dodgers spring training in Vero Beach in 1950. Just 19 years old and small in stature at 5'4", 118 pounds, Blakely was compared in newspapers to the legendary Cool Papa Bell and even declared faster than Sam Jethroe-reputed to be the fastest man in baseball. The highlight of his time at Dodgertown was meeting Jackie Robinson, the man he hoped to follow into the big leagues. Though a promised second tryout never materialized, Blakely's dream had brought him to the doorstep of baseball history.

Blakely possessed another remarkable gift-his voice. A Sterling High School standout in choir, glee club, and band, he earned private vocal instruction at Furman University, becoming the first Black student to receive that opportunity. When baseball did not open its door, he turned fully toward music, moving to Detroit, working factory jobs to support himself, and writing songs while performing in R&B clubs with artists who would later become Motown legends.

In 1962, Blakely returned to Greenville and launched the chapter of his career most widely remembered in the Upstate-radio broadcasting. Known to listeners as "Bouncing Cornell Blakely," or simply "Corn," he left behind a legacy rooted in baseball, carried forward through music, and cemented in the airwaves of the Upstate. His journey-from batboy to professional prospect, from Motown performer to radio icon-stands as a tribute to talent, determination, and the enduring impact of Greenville's Black baseball pioneers.

Jay Jackson

Jay Jackson, a Greenville native and former multi-sport standout at Christ Church Episcopal School, built an impressive professional pitching career that spanned more than 15 years across Major League Baseball, Japan, Mexico, and the minor leagues. After earning a baseball scholarship to Furman University-where he went 9-2 with a 3.17 ERA and held opponents to a .216 average during his All-Southern Conference junior season-Jackson was selected in the 9th round of the 2008 MLB Draft by the Chicago Cubs.

Jackson's professional career included stints with the Cubs, Miami Marlins, Pittsburgh Pirates, Milwaukee Brewers, and San Diego Padres. He made his MLB debut with San Diego in 2015 and appeared in 104 MLB games, finishing with a 4.43 ERA, seven wins, four losses, and 136 strikeouts before retiring in March 2025.

Some of Jackson's most dominant work came internationally. He spent three seasons in Japan with the Hiroshima Toyo Carp, where he became one of the club's most reliable pitchers. In 2016, he appeared in 67 games with a 1.71 ERA and 89 strikeouts in just over 68 innings. Jackson later continued his career abroad with the Chiba Lotte Marines before returning to MLB competition.

In his final years, Jackson earned time in the majors with the San Francisco Giants, Atlanta Braves, Toronto Blue Jays, and Minnesota Twins. With Toronto in 2023, he posted one of the strongest MLB seasons of his career, recording a 2.12 ERA over 25 appearances.

Across every stop, Jay Jackson was known for his perseverance, professional maturity, and ability to adapt and contribute wherever he pitched. Jackson is the author of 9 Innings to Living Your Best Life and is passionate about giving back to the community through his Jay Jackson All-Star Baseball Camp and his work with various charitable organizations.

Al Phillips

Al Phillips, a standout catcher at Wade Hampton High School, built a lifelong legacy. A talented competitor beyond high school, he starred in American Legion baseball and continued his career collegiately at Pembroke State (now UNC Pembroke). He later played professionally in the Cincinnati Reds organization.

Phillips transitioned into coaching, serving 13 seasons with Greenville American Legion Post 3, where he influenced countless young players and helped elevate the profile of the program. He was also the founder of the Greenville Cardinals-a semi-pro team competing in the National Baseball Congress and the American Baseball Association. The Cardinals brought together collegiate players, former professionals, and baseball lifers like Phillips, united by pure passion for the game. He contributed as both player and coach, extending his career on the field while shaping future talent.

In addition to his time with the Cardinals, Phillips served as an associate scout with the Major League Scouting Bureau. Widely regarded as one of Greenville's finest baseball teachers, mentors, and ambassadors, Phillips has spent decades advancing the game he loves.

He joins a remarkable family legacy in the Greenville Baseball Hall of Fame-standing alongside his father, Alva; his uncle, Bill; and his brother, Randy.

Michael Roth

Michael Roth, a left-handed pitcher, starred at Riverside High School where he earned High School All-American honors, paving the way for a remarkable collegiate career at the University of South Carolina. Roth was one of the defining players of the Gamecocks' back-to-back national championships in 2010 and 2011.

At South Carolina, Roth evolved from bullpen specialist to dominant ace. His 2011 junior season remains one of the most impressive in NCAA history-finishing 14-3 with a 1.06 ERA, the best among Division I starters, while also earning First Team All-American honors. He became just the second pitcher ever to start two CWS championship-deciding games, was named to the CWS All-Tournament Team, and served as team captain in both 2011 and 2012. Across five College World Series starts, he posted a brilliant 1.17 ERA, cementing himself as one of the most decorated postseason pitchers in college baseball.

Drafted by the Los Angeles Angels in 2012, Roth made his Major League debut in April 2013. He pitched in the big leagues for the Angels (2013-2014) and later the Texas Rangers (2016), while also spending time in several organizations including Cleveland, San Francisco, Tampa Bay, and the Chicago Cubs. Roth represented Great Britain internationally due to dual citizenship, competing in the 2013 World Baseball Classic Qualifier and later in the 2019 European Baseball Championship.

Over the course of his professional career, Roth earned a reputation as a fierce competitor, a durable left-hander, and a respected teammate wherever he pitched. His journey from Greenville to Omaha to the Major Leagues reflects not only talent, but resilience, leadership, and a competitive spirit that inspired teammates and fans alike.

1960 Sterling High School Baseball Team

The 1960 Sterling High School baseball team stands widely regarded as the finest baseball squad in the storied history of Sterling-the all-Black high school that served as a pillar of education, pride, and athletic excellence in Greenville from 1896 to 1970. The Tigers compiled an outstanding 16-2 record, dominating opponents throughout the season and positioning themselves as strong contenders for a state title. Their championship aspirations, however, fell short in the Upper State final after the loss of two key players to injury.

Sterling played its home games at historic Meadowbrook Park and held practices at the adjacent Mayberry Park, long a center for community recreation for Greenville's Black citizens.

The team was led by legendary head coach J.D. Mathis, a revered figure in local sports history, and featured a roster rich with talent and competitive spirit. Team members included Wellford Anderson, Buford Archie, John Charles Blakely, Kalo Brown, William Brownlee, Marion Butler, Robert Burnside, Richard Curry, George Edwards, J.T. Gatewood, William Griggs, Otis Hall, Eugene Harrison, Clarence Lester, Jesse Martin, Chester Martin, Harold Mims, Henry Roseman, and J.C. Starkes (Captain).

Several players from this celebrated team later played for the semi-pro Greenville Black Spinners.







