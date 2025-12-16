Spartanburgers Partner with Bojangles as Presenting Sponsor for Clemson-USC Upstate May 12

Published on December 16, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







SPARTANBURG, S.C. - The Spartanburgers are proud to announce Bojangles as the presenting sponsor of Clemson and USC Upstate's matchup at Fifth Third Park on May 12. Bojanges is the official chicken partner of the Hub City Spartanburgers.

Tickets for all three collegiate matchups at Fifth Third Park are available on HubCitySpartanburgers.com or by calling 864-594-0701 to reach the box office.

"Bojangles is excited to serve as the presenting sponsor of the Clemson-USC Upstate matchup at Fifth Third Park," said Randy Icard, CEO of Bojangles of Western North Carolina. "As a proud partner of both Clemson and USC Upstate, as well as the official chicken partner of the Hub City Spartanburgers, this game is a special opportunity to celebrate college baseball and bring fans from across the Upstate together."

Bojangles can be seen in multiple areas around Fifth Third Park. The iconic restaurant, which helps Fifth Third Park serve Chicken Supremes, seasoned fries, and sweet tea, will once again be available in concession stands come 2026. Bojangles also sponsors the "Bo Box" premium seating areas behind home plate.

Clemson-USC Upstate is a rematch of NCAA tournament hopefuls who faced off at the Clemson regional in 2025. The May 12 midweek comes prior to the Tigers' final regular-season ACC series.

"We're looking forward to playing our first game at Fifth Third Park against USC Upstate in May," said Clemson head coach Erik Bakich. "We appreciate the Spartanburgers and USC Upstate working to make this game happen. Our players are looking forward to this unique experience and we hope to see our tremendous fans paint the ballpark orange!"

Fifth Third Park will also host South Carolina-Wofford on Feb 17 and USC Upstate-Wofford on March 10. Tickets for all three games are available now.







South Atlantic League Stories from December 16, 2025

Spartanburgers Partner with Bojangles as Presenting Sponsor for Clemson-USC Upstate May 12 - Hub City Spartanburgers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.