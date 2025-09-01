Hernandez's 3-Hit Day Not Enough as 'Gades Top 'Clones in Regular Season Home Finale, 8-3

Published on August 31, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Despite a 3-hit day from C Ronald Hernandez, the Cyclones were topped by the Renegades, 8-3, in the final home game of the regular season. With the Hudson Valley win, Brooklyn settles for a series split for the final 6-game home stand of the campaign.

On a bullpen day, RHP Jose Guevara struggled in his High-A debut in a starting role. Renegades batters tagged Guevara for six runs over 2.0 innings. The righty gave up four hits and walked four.

Hudson Valley got the scoring started early, courtesy of a 5-run 1st inning. After consecutive walks and a single loaded the bases to start the frame, DH Kaeden Kent hit an RBI groundout to score the game's first run.

After Guevara collected his first strikeout for the second out of the frame, 1B Josh Moylan clubbed a two-run double on a sharp liner to right. The very next batter, RF Camden Troyer tattooed a two-run home run to right field, pushing the Renegades lead to 5-0.

Unfortunately for Guevara, he also surrendered a run in the 2nd inning as well. With one out and a man on 3rd, SS Core Jackson skied a sacrifice fly to left field, making it a 6-0 ballgame.

The teams traded zeroes all the way until the bottom of the 6th, when the Cyclones spoiled the shutout. With a runner on 2nd and two down, 2B Nick Roselli clubbed an RBI single to score the first Brooklyn run.

The 'Clones plated another yet again in the 7th. After LF Vincent Perozo started the frame with a base hit, he scored a few batters later on an RBI knock from CF Yohairo Cuevas.

With 1B Trace Willhoite up to bat, the Renegades made a call to the bullpen, bringing in RHP Bryce Warrecker who needed just one pitch to strike out Willhoite and end the inning.

Hudson Valley reasserted its five run cushion with a run in the 8th, courtesy of an RBI base hit from 3B Juan Matheus.

Brooklyn got the run back in the home 8th, when DH Onix Vega scorched an RBI double, plating Hernandez to trim the deficit to 7-3.

That said, Hudson Valley punched back with some insurance in the 9th, when Troyer scored on a wild pitch from RHP Hunter Hodges. Brooklyn went down 1-2-3 in the home 9th.

Brooklyn returns to action on Tuesday night at 6:35 p.m. to begin the final series of the regular season. The Cyclones travel to Lakewood, N.J. for a 6-game set with the BlueClaws ahead of postseason play. Probable pitchers are TBA.







