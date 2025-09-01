Renegades Top Brooklyn to Split Series

Brooklyn, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades earned a series split with an 8-3 win over the Brooklyn Cyclones on Sunday at Maimonides Park.

Cade Smith threw five scoreless innings in his best start of the season, allowing just two hits and two walks while striking out six. The right-hander needed 67 pitches to get through five innings.

Hudson Valley used a five-run first inning to take control of the game. Walks to Dillon Lewis and Core Jackson followed by a single by Juan Matheus loaded the bases. Lewis scored on a Kaeden Kent RBI groundout, before Josh Moylan ripped an RBI double to drive in two runs. Camden Troyer followed with a two-run homer to make it 5-0 Renegades, his first professional homer.

In the second, Owen Cobb walked and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Core Jackson to make it 6-0.

Brooklyn broke up the shutout in the sixth. Ronald Hernandez singled and later scored on an RBI single by Nick Roselli.

In the seventh, Vincent Perozo singled and came around to score on a Yohairo Cuevas RBI single.

After a walk to Lewis and a single by Jackson in the eighth inning, Matheus knocked in Lewis with an RBI single to make it 7-2.

The Cyclones got a run back in the bottom of the eighth, when Ronald Hernandez singled and scored on an RBI double by Onix Vega.

In the ninth, Troyer singled and later came home on a wild pitch to make it 8-3.

Jack Cebert pitched a scoreless ninth to finish off the 8-3 win.

The Renegades return home for their final series of the season next week at Heritage Financial Park. First pitch of the series opener on Tuesday is scheduled for 6:05 P.M., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 5:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network. For station listings and to listen live slide to www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast.

An exciting list of promotions next week includes Football Night on September 3, the return of the Hudson Valley Big Apples on September 4 and Hispanic Heritage Month Kickoff on September 5.

Renegades Record:

75-48







