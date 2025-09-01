Dromboski Sharp, Claws Win Aberdeen Finale 6-0 on Sunday

Published on August 31, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







ABERDEEN, MD - Ryan Dromboski threw six scoreless innings and the BlueClaws finished their road schedule with a comfortable 6-0 win over Aberdeen on Sunday afternoon.

The BlueClaws and IronBirds split their six game series this week in Maryland.

Jose Colmenares, who homered on Saturday, gave the BlueClaws the lead Sunday with an RBI single in the top of the third inning.

Jersey Shore then scored four times in the sixth inning to blow the game open. After getting a run on an errant pickoff throw, Dante Nori singled home a run. Arron Escobar then added a two run home run. It was Escobar's third with the BlueClaws, two of which have come this week.

The BlueClaws added another run on an error in the seventh.

Dromboski (2-1), meanwhile, was sharp throughout his outing. The right-hander from Northern Burlington Regional High School gave up four hits and two walks while striking out six.

Cristhian Tortosa, Titan Kenneddy-Hayes, and Saul Teran each followed with scoreless innings in relief.

Dante Nori had two hits to finish his first week with Jersey Shore at 11-24 with six walks and 11 stolen bases. Kodey Shojinaga had a hit, two walks, and scored twice.

The BlueClaws return home on Tuesday to start the final series of the season, a six game set with Brooklyn.







South Atlantic League Stories from August 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.