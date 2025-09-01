Hot Rods Drop Series Finale in Greenville 9-3

Greenville, South Carolina - The Bowling Green Hot Rods (30-30, 64-60) dropped the series finale, 9-3 on Sunday to the Greenville Drive (30-30, 63-63) at Fluor Field in Greenville, South Carolina.

Greenville plated the first run of the game in the top of the second inning against Bowling Green starter Santiago Suarez. Mason White and Yophery Rodriguez singled, putting runners on first and second. Freili Encarnacion blooped a base hit to center, scoring White, giving Greenville a 1-0 lead.

The Hot Rods responded in the top of the third inning against Drive starter Austin Ehrlicher. Hunter Haas led off with a double, Emilien Pitre and Aidan Smith walked, loading the bases. Angel Mateo was hit by a pitch, and Blake Robertson rolled into a Maximum Martin error, plating two runs, giving the Hot Rods a 2-1 lead.

Five runs came in to score for Greenville in the bottom of the fourth against Suarez. The inning was headlined by a two-run single from Rodriguez, and RBI base hit from Franklin Arias, and a two-run double off the bat of Nelly Taylor, making it a 6-2 Greenville lead.

Bowling Green scored a run in the top of the fifth against Greenville reliever Manuel Medina. Aidan Smith hit a one-out double and scored on a Mateo RBI base hit, making it a 6-3 game. The Drive responded with a three-run homer from Encarnacion in the bottom of the fifth, increasing the Greenville lead to 9-3.

Neither team scored the rest of the way, ending in a 9-3 Greenville win.

Medina (3-1) picked up the win, tossing 3.1 innings in relief, allowing one run on three hits while striking out five. Suarez (0-3) was given the loss, surrendering six runs (three earned) on seven hits while walking one and striking out two. Joe Vogatsky (1) earned the save, pitching 3.0 scoreless innings with three strikeouts.

The Hot Rods enjoy an off day on Monday and return home for a six-game set with the Asheville Tourists on Tuesday with a 6:35 PM CT first pitch at Bowling Green Ballpark.

