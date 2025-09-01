'Burgers Best Asheville 4-2 in Series Finale

Published on August 31, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







ASHEVILLE, N.C. - A rousing Labor Day weekend crowd and chamber of commerce weather set the stage for a 4-2 Spartanburgers victory over the Asheville Tourists Sunday. With the victory, Hub City secured an eighth win over Asheville in the season series. The Spartanburgers have a magic number of four with six games to go.

Kolton Curtis (W, 3-3) set a new career high with nine strikeouts in a bounce-back performance after only recording one out last week. Casey Cook left the yard with his fifth home run of the season.

Dylan Dreiling opened another game with an extra-base hit. Dreiling smashed a double off Jean Pinto to begin the first. After Dreiling moved to third on a Malcolm Moore single, he scored on a John Taylor groundout. In the series, Dreiling doubled six times, hit a homer and scored five runs.

Curtis battled through an extended first inning. Asheville loaded the bases with one out, but Curtis picked up a pair of strikeouts for a scoreless inning. Curtis was not as lucky in the bottom of the second inning. With one out and nobody on, Drew Vogel drilled a home run for the second straight night.

Curtis and Pinto both tossed one-two-three frames in the third. With runners at the corners and one out in the fourth, Brandon McPherson took over for Pinto and escaped the jam. McPherson got off to a shaky start in the fifth. Antonis Macias lined a baseball to center field that hopped away from Kenni Gomez and allowed Macias to reach third. Paxton Kling propelled Hub City back in front with an RBI base hit past a drawn-in infield.

Curtis faced the minimum in the fourth and the fifth, finishing his day with two strikeouts to polish off the fifth. Altogether, Curtis set down nine via the strikeout, a new career high.

With one out in the sixth, Cook took McPherson deep to right to double Hub City's lead. The lead was immediately cut back to one in the bottom of the sixth when Alejandro Nunez homered to right against new pitcher Aidan Curry. Curry battled back to preserve the 3-2 lead, leaving a runner on in the sixth and the seventh.

Colby Langford was called on to pitch the eighth for Asheville. After a walk to start the inning, Langford rolled a double play. Two walks later, Ben Hartl smacked a first pitch single to left to drive in an insurance run. Langford added one more walk to load the bases before escaping the jam.

Josh Sanders rolled a double play to end the bottom of the eighth, then Victor Simeon (S, 4) struck out two Tourists to clinch the victory in the ninth.

One more regular-season series remains for the Spartanburgers. On Tuesday, Hub City welcomes the Rome Emperors (Braves High-A) to Fifth Third Park for six games. First pitch of game one is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET with starters to be announced.







South Atlantic League Stories from August 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.