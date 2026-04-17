Comeback Falls Short for Asheville in the Ninth
Published on April 16, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)
Asheville Tourists News Release
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Asheville Tourists were defeated by the Winston-Salem Dash on Thursday night at Truist Stadium by a score of 11-8.
The Tourists (4-8) made a valiant effort at a comeback after falling behind 8-0 by the end of the fifth inning. They outscored the Dash (7-5) 8-3 from that point on. In the top of the sixth, Hemmanuel Rosario blasted a pinch-hit three-run homer over the left field wall.
After another run scored for Winston-Salem, Cesar Hernandez hit a two-RBI single in the seventh frame. The final trio of runs scored in the ninth. Hernandez plated another with a base hit before Ethan Frey brought home two with a single to right field.
Starting pitcher Cole Hertzler (L, 0-1) pitched three innings, allowing just a run with four strikeouts. Winston-Salem's Dylan Cumming (W, 1-1) pitched six innings as the starter, striking out eight and giving up three runs.
Moving to the weekend's portion of the series, Asheville and Winston-Salem will play again on Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET.
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