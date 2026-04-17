Jimenez Homers for Second Straight as 'Clones Fall to 'Hoppers, 7-6

Published on April 16, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y. - SS Antonio Jimenez homered for a second consecutive day, while LHP A.J. Minter allowed only an unearned run as he continued his big-league rehab assignment, but the Cyclones fell to the Grasshoppers, 7-6, on Thursday night. Greensboro broke a 4-4 tie with three runs in the top of the 9th, sending eight men to the plate in their final frame at the dish.

Jimenez not only left the yard, but finished 2-for-5 at the plate with a couple of runs scored. Additionally, 3B Colin Houck enjoyed a multi-hit, multi-RBI day. The 2023 first rounder finished his day 3-for-5 at the plate, collecting an RBI double in the 2nd which put Brooklyn in front at the time, and an RBI single in the 5th which broke a 3-3 tie.

RHP Noah Hall continued his strong start to the campaign for Brooklyn. The righty held the top hitting offense in the league to three runs over 5.0 frames. Hall allowed six hits, struck out three and walked only one.

Brooklyn cracked the scoreboard first, as Jimenez jolted the Cyclones out in front with a solo shot off of RHP Cameron Keshock.

Greensboro provided an immediate answer in the top of the 2nd. A 2-out hit by pitch issued by Hall put 2B Carlos Caro on the bases. He'd then steal 2nd base, and would proceed to score on an RBI single from RF Camden Janik to tie the game at 1-1.

Brooklyn punched back in the 3rd, courtesy of Houck's RBI double.

The seesaw affair continued as Greensboro plated a pair in the 5th. With one on and one out, SS Wyatt Sanford clobbered a two-run shot to right, giving Greensboro a 3-2 lead. The long ball marked Sanford's 4th of the season already.

The Cyclones bats answered in the bottom of the 5th. With the bases loaded and nobody out, 1B Corey Collins brought home a run on a fielder's choice, before Houck notched an RBI single to put the 'Clones in front, 4-3.

Still, Greensboro tied the game in the 6th on a sac fly from 2B Carlos Caro. The run came off of Minter, though it would go down as unearned as a passed ball occurred in the frame prior to the sac fly. Minter's final line ended up at 1.0 inning, one unearned run on 1 hit with a strikeout and a wild pitch.

The teams would proceed to trade zeroes in the 7th and 8th.

In the 9th, CF Lonnie White broke the 4-4 tie with a two-out, two-strike RBI single on a line drive to left field. After a walk, C Easton Carmichael brought home a pair of insurance runs with an RBI single, giving Greensboro a 7-4 lead.

After the first two men of the frame were retired, Brooklyn would plate a pair in the home 9th on a two-run triple from RF Yoahiro Cuevas, cutting the deficit to 7-6. With the tying run on 3rd, 2B Kevin Villavicencio flied out to right to end the ballgame.

The Cyclones will aim to get back in the win column on Friday night, when they host Greensboro yet again at 6:40. RHP Wyatt Hudepohl (0-1, 10.57 ERA) projects to make his second home start of the year, against LHP Connor Oliver (1-0, 2.70 ERA).







South Atlantic League Stories from April 16, 2026

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