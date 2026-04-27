Keys Right-Hander Pitcher Yeiber Cartaya Named South Atlantic Pitcher of the Week

Published on April 27, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







FREDERICK, MD - The South Atlantic League and Minor League Baseball announced Monday that Frederick Keys right-handed pitcher Yeiber Cartaya was named the South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week for the week ending on Sunday, April 26.

Cartaya receives the honor following two scoreless appearances this past week at home in which he threw a combined 8.1 innings of no-run ball while allowing only two hits and recording 14 strikeouts. He also had his first save of the season back on April 21 against the Wilmington Blue Rocks (High-A, Nationals) after throwing four shutout innings with seven strikeouts to close out the series opener in Frederick.

With this honor, the six-foot-five right-hander becomes the first Keys player to receive a South Atlantic League weekly honor this season and is one of two Orioles players to receive Minor League honors. Right-handed pitcher Trace Bright of the Double-A Chesapeake Baysox was named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week after allowing one run across eight innings against the Akron RubberDucks (Double-A, Guardians).

The Keys will be on the road this coming week for a six-game series against the Brooklyn Cyclones (High-A, Mets), with game one of six set for 6:40 p.m. Tuesday night at Maimonides Park.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 27, 2026

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