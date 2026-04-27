Spartanburgers Partner with Local Non-Profits for Sparkle Week May 5-10

Published on April 27, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







SPARTANBURG, S.C. - May 5-10 has officially been dubbed "Sparkle Week" at Fifth Third Park. Each day of the homestand against the Wilmington Blue Rocks, Spartanburgers players, coaches and front office staff will spend the morning assisting an Upstate community organization as part of Hub City's partnership with Fifth Third Bank.

"We are excited to start this new community-focused tradition alongside our amazing partner, Fifth Third Bank," said Spartanburgers General Manager Tyson Jeffers. "Our organization is determined to give back to the community that has given so much to us. We hope to continue to elevate the positive impact Sparkle Week will have on Spartanburg and the people that live, work and play here."

"At Fifth Third, we believe strong communities are built when we show up, roll up our sleeves and work together," said David Torris, South Carolina and Coastal Georgia Market President for Fifth Third Bank. "Sparkle Week is a great example of what's possible when a hometown team and a local bank unite around service. We're proud to partner with the Spartanburgers to support organizations that are making a meaningful difference across the Upstate."

The participating non-profits:

Habitat for Humanity of Spartanburg (Tuesday, May 5)

Spartanburg Humane Society (Wednesday, May 6)

Spartanburg Soup Kitchen (Thursday, May 7)

Hatcher Garden and Woodland Preserve (Friday, May 8)

After the day of volunteering, each group will also have an informational table at that night's game, along with the chance to throw out a first pitch and join the Spartanburgers Radio Network for a half inning to discuss their organization.

Canned Food Drive

To wrap up Sparkle Week on Friday, May 8, the Spartanburgers are holding a canned food drive prior to and during the game against Wilmington. All donated items will go to the Spartanburg Soup Kitchen. Donations will be accepted outside the left field and right field gates beginning at 5:45.

Fifth Third Bank is the Spartanburgers' naming rights partner for Fifth Third Park. Along with Sparkle Week, Hub City and Fifth Third Bank collaborate on numerous other initiatives, including a financial literacy program, special kids' booklets on Education Day and the Spartanburg Pastimes alternate identity.

The week of May 5-10, the Spartanburgers face off with the Wilmington Blue Rocks, the High-A Affiliate of the Washington Nationals. Hub City batted Wilmington on the road in mid-April, and the 'Burgers won four games in the six-game series. Tickets are available at HubCitySpartanburgers.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 27, 2026

Spartanburgers Partner with Local Non-Profits for Sparkle Week May 5-10 - Hub City Spartanburgers

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