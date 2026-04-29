Blue Rocks Run Away with Series Opener

Published on April 28, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







WILMINGTON, Del. - Traveling north to battle the Wilmington Blue Rocks, the Asheville Tourists fell 10-2 on Tuesday night at Frawley Stadium.

The Tourists (5-17) scored the game's first run in the third inning on a sacrifice fly from Alejandro Nunez, but the Blue Rocks (11-10) broke the game open during the middle innings.

After a solid outing from Asheville starter Luis Rodriguez, Anthony Cruz (0-3) followed out of the bullpen. In the sixth inning, he surrendered five runs as Wilmington took control. Leading 7-2 in the eighth inning, the Blue Rocks added three more runs to seal the victory.

While the Tourists tagged Wilmington's starter for two unearned runs, they could not solve the Blue Rocks bullpen. Merrick Baldo (1-2) set the tone as the first reliever with 2 1/3 scoreless innings. Drew Brutcher and Max Holy each recorded multi-hit games for Asheville.

With an early game on Wednesday, Asheville will look to bounce back in Game 2 against Wilmington. First pitch is scheduled for 11:05 a.m. ET.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 28, 2026

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