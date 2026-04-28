Dash Explode in Fourth, Take Down Spartanburgers 8-4

Published on April 28, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







Trailing 4-0, the Winston-Salem Dash (11-5) erupted for seven runs in the fourth and never looked back, defeating the Hub City Spartanburgers (7-9), 8-4 at Fifth Third Park.

One inning changed everything.

The Dash sent 11 men to the plate in the decisive frame, highlighted by a solo home run from Caleb Bonemer and a three-run blast from Boston Smith. In between, T.J. McCants and Ely Brown delivered RBI hits as Winston-Salem flipped the game in a matter of minutes.

The rally erased a rough start for the Dash.

Hub City jumped out early behind the long ball. A two-run home run from Arturo Disla in the first and another two-run shot from Maxton Martin in the third gave the Spartanburgers a 4-0 lead.

But once the fourth inning arrived, momentum shifted completely.

Winston-Salem added an insurance run in the sixth on an RBI double from Anthony DePino, extending the lead to 8-4.

From there, the Dash bullpen took control. Winston-Salem held Hub City scoreless over the final five innings, stranding multiple runners and preserving the lead down the stretch.

Dylan Cumming (2-1) earned the win, while Luke Bell secured the save.

Winston-Salem will look to carry the momentum into the remainder of the series. The Win marked Winston-Salem's sixth in a row, the longest active in all of MiLB.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 28, 2026

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