Tuesday Game Postponed
Published on May 5, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)
Brooklyn Cyclones News Release
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - Tuesday evening's game between the Brooklyn Cyclones and Bowling Green Hot Rods at Bowling Green Ballpark has been postponed due to rain.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, May 9, with first pitch scheduled for 5:05 p.m. ET. Both games will be seven innings, with a 35-40 minute break between contests.
Brooklyn and Bowling Green will open their six-game series on Wednesday afternoon with the first pitch of the single nine-inning game slated for 12:05 p.m. ET.
RHP Joel Díaz (0-4, 8.68) is expected to make the start for the Cyclones. The Hot Rods are scheduled to counter with RHP Jack Kartsonas (NR), who is making his High-A debut.
Coverage on the Cyclones Radio Network will begin at 11:50 a.m., 15 minutes before first pitch.
Following a two-week road trip, the Cyclones return home on Tuesday, May 19, to open a 12-game homestand with six games against the Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees. First pitch is set for 6 p.m., with gates opening at 5 p.m.
For tickets and more information, visit brooklyncyclones.com or call the box office at 718-372-5596.
South Atlantic League Stories from May 5, 2026
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- Brooklyn Cyclones Game Notes - Tuesday, May 5 - at Bowling Green (7:05 PM ET) - Brooklyn Cyclones
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