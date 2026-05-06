BlueClaws Fall 9-2 on Tuesday in Frederick

Published on May 5, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







FREDERICK, MD - Joseph Dzierwa threw five hitless innings and Frederick topped the BlueClaws 9-2 on Tuesday night in Maryland.

The BlueClaws had their four game winning streak snapped and they fall to 14-13 on the year.

Reed Trimble, with Frederick on a minor league rehab assignment got the Keys on the board with a first inning leadoff home run off BlueClaws starter Ryan Degges. They added another run on an RBI double from Braylin Tavera.

Trimble added a SAC fly in the second inning.

Degges came out after four innings, allowing three runs with four strikeouts.

The game remained 3-0 into the seventh when Frederick scored five more. Victor Figueroa's eighth home run of the season made it 5-0 and came off Juan Amarante. Jake Eddington came on and was charged with three runs, the big blow being an RBI double from Collin Yeaman.

Dzierwa improved to 4-1 on the season.

Luke Davis had two hits, both doubles, for the BlueClaws. He drove in their first run of the game in their two run ninth inning.

The teams continue their series on Wednesday morning at 11:00 am. RHP Luke Gabrysh starts for Jersey Shore.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 5, 2026

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