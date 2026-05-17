Renegades Drop Fifth Straight to Keys

Published on May 16, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, NY - The Hudson Valley Renegades fell 6-3 to the Frederick Keys on Saturday night at Heritage Financial Park. The Renegades have dropped the first five games of their series to the Keys.

Hudson Valley has lost five in a row for a second time this season. The first occasion was from 4/30 to 5/5 at Jersey Shore and at home against Winston-Salem.

The Renegades had the tying run at the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning with two outs, but Roderick Arias struck out swinging to end the game.

After allowing five runs on three hits on Thursday, Renegades relievers have allowed zero earned runs since.

Every Keys batter reached base in Saturday night's game, and six Keys got hits.

1B Kyle West (2-for-4, HR, R, RBI, 2 K) is the third Renegade this season to hit home runs in consecutive games, joining Josue Gonzalez and Camden Troyer.

West leads the Renegades with six home runs. Nobody else on the team has more than three homers this season.

It was West's third home run in May, and his fourth home run this season against a left-handed pitcher.

West is 6-for-17 (.353) in the series against the Keys. Three of his six hits came in Tuesday's game.

LF Cole Gabrielson (1-for-2, BB, K) is working a four-game on-base streak.

Gabrielson is 5-for-8 against the Keys in the series with 6 BB, and 1 HBP -¢

RF Wilson Rodriguez (3-for-4, 2 RBI, BB) extended his on-base streak to 10 straight games.

Rodriguez is 13-for-33 (.394) over the stretch with 2 2B, 8 RBI, 4 R, 8 BB.

Rodriguez has hits in eight of his last 10 games, going 12-for-29 (.414).

SS Kaeden Kent (1-for-5, R, K) has hits in 19 of his last 25 games played.

Kent is 33-for-103 (.320) over the stretch with 21 RBI and 9 BB.

C Josue Gonzalez (0-for-3, BB) extended his on-base streak to six straight games.

Gonzalez is just 1-for-13 over the stretch, but he has drawn seven walks.

1B Josh Moylan (1-for-4, 2 K) has hits in each of the last two games after starting 0-for-8 against the Keys.

RHP Aaron Nixon (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 1 BB) made his first appearance since 8/29/24.

Nixon was the only Renegades reliever on Saturday to not allow a hit.

3B Enmanuel Tejeda (0-for-3, BB) has reached base in four of his first five High-A baseball games.

Tejeda is 2-for-17 (.118) across the stretch with 3 BB.

RHP Tony Rossi (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB, 0 HR) hasn't allowed a run in 12 of his first 13 appearances this season.

Rossi made two appearances against the Keys across the six-game series. He dealt a combined 3.0 IP, allowing 1 H, 0 R, and striking out four.

RHP Jack Sokol (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 1 BB, 0 HR) has not allowed an earned run in seven of his nine appearances this season, including six of his last seven.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 16, 2026

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