Hot Rods Steal Franchise-Record Nine Bases in 5-1 Win over Drive

Published on May 14, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Greenville, South Carolina - The Bowling Green Hot Rods (25-11) stole a franchise-record nine bases, while Anderson Brito hurled 5.0 scoreless frames, leading to a 5-1 win over the Greenville Drive on Thursday at Fluor Field in Greenville, South Carolina.

The Hot Rods drove in the first run of the game in the top of the third inning against Drive starter Dylan Brown. J.D. Gonzalez led off with a walk and moved to third on an Adrian Santana single. One out later, Nathan Flewelling grounded out, scoring Gonzalez, giving the Hot Rods a 1-0 lead.

Bowling Green added to the lead in the top of the fourth against Brown. Narciso Polanco reached on a one-out single and Marshall Toole was hit by a pitch. A double steal put runners on second and third, and Angel Mateo singled to left to score Polanco, increasing the Bowling Green advantage to 2-0.

Another run came around to score for the Hot Rods in the top of the sixth against Drive reliever Calvin Bickerstaff. Emilien Pitre led off with a single and stole second. He advanced to third on a Polanco fly out, and scored on a Toole base hit, making it 3-0 Hot Rods.

The lead ballooned for the Hot Rods in the top of the eighth inning against Bickerstaff. Pitre led off with a walk, stole second base, and scored on a Connor Hujsak single. Hujsak stole second base and scored on a Polanco double, making it 5-0 Bowling Green.

Greenville plated their only run in the bottom of the ninth against Bowling Green reliever Junior William. Yophery Rodriguez led off with a double. One out later, Antonio Anderson singled him home. William recorded the next two outs, ending the game with a 5-1 Hot Rods win.

Brito (3-2) earned the win, tossing 5.0 scoreless innings, giving up four hits while walking five and striking out three. Brown (0-2) was given the loss, surrendering two runs on three hits, walking two and striking out seven over 5.0 innings.

The Hot Rods and Drive play the fourth game of a six-game series on Friday with a 5:45 PM CT pitch at Fluor Field. Bowling Green will start LHP Garrett Gainey (2-1, 4.30) against RHP Marcus Phillips (0-2, 7.64).

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 14, 2026

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