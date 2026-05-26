Hot Rods Game Notes

Published on May 26, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Hello, Old Friends... The Hot Rods make their first trip to Hudson Valley since winning the SAL Championship on September 18, 2024. The two teams are 6-6 across three series dating back to 2023. Although the sample size is small, the teams have been familiar with each other since the Hot Rods inaugural season in 2009. Hudson Valley was the Tampa Bay Rays Class-A short-season affiliate from 1996-2020. The Renegades switched affiliate, joining the New York Yankees organization after the cancelled 2020 season.

Adrian at it Again... Shortstop Adrian Santana experienced a strong series against the Asheville Tourists last week. Santana was 8-for-20 (.400) with his second homer of the year while driving in five RBI. Santana's second home run of the season ties a career-high, evening the two homers he blasted during the 2025 season in Bowling Green.

Quarter-Century Streak... Outfielder Theo Gillen has reached base safely in 25 consecutive games. During the streak, Gillen is 31-for-94 (.330) with four doubles, three triples, and five homers. Over the 25 games his OBP is .429, with 12 of his 19 walks this season coming during the streak. The streak is the fourth-longest in the SAL this season, trailing Colby Shelton (27) of Winston-Salem, Jared Jones (28) of Greensboro, and Justin Thomas Jr. (33) of Asheville.

Maintaining the Margin... Coming into the series with Hudson Valley, Bowling Green has built up a 6.5 game lead in the SAL South. The Hot Rods have used a five-game win streak, including winning nine of the last 10 games, to build up the lead. Bowling Green has the best home record in the SAL, going 21-5 at Bowling Green Ballpark. They also boast the second-best run differential in the SAL, outscoring opponents by 57 runs this season, trailing only Frederick who has outscored their opponents by 73 runs.

Battle of the Bullpens... The top two bullpens in the SAL go head-to-head this week in Wappingers Falls, New York. The Renegades have logged a league-leading 3.23 ERA from relievers this season, while Bowling Green is close behind with a 3.41 ERA. Hot Rods relievers lead the league with a 1.20 WHIP, while the Renegades have posted a 1.23 WHIP. The edge goes to Bowling Green in save opportunities, recording 16 saves in 21 attempts. Hudson Valley has logged five saves in 11 tries.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 26, 2026

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