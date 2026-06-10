Darryl Strawberry Coming to Nymeo Field for Faith Night

Published on June 10, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys are delighted to welcome former New York baseball legend, 4-time World Series Champion, and 8-time All-Star Darryl Strawberry to Nymeo Field for an unforgettable Faith Night on Saturday, August 15.

Strawberry's name is synonymous with baseball greatness, but it is his remarkable personal journey- of struggle, redemption, and faith- that makes him one of the most compelling and inspiring voices in sports today. His presence promises to make this year's Faith Night especially memorable.

"We are thrilled to welcome Darryl Strawberry to Nymeo Field for our Faith Night," said Slater Fuchs, Keys General Manager. "Darryl is one of baseball's most recognizable names, but his story and message reach far beyond the game. We know this will be a special night for our fans, and we are honored to have him join us for such a meaningful event."

Strawberry will be available for autographs in the NJM Insurance Group Courtyard during an exclusive meet-and-greet opportunity for fans. Additional details and ticketing information for the autograph session will be announced soon.

Following the game, Strawberry will take center stage to share powerful, personal message as part of the evening's Faith Night program, alongside special musical performances from the Collective Church Band.

Faith Night is on track to become one of the biggest nights of the year.

Single game tickets are available now at FrederickKeys.com or by calling our box office at 301-815-9938. Groups of 10 or more can save on tickets by calling 301-815-9900.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 10, 2026

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