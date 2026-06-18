Honor Our Military Heroes on Sunday, June 28th

Published on June 17, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







Join the Greenville Drive as we honor the brave men and women who have served and continue to serve our country during Military Appreciation Day at Fluor Field on Sunday, June 28th. This special day is dedicated to recognizing the courage, sacrifice, and commitment of members of the United States Armed Forces and their families.

Throughout the game, we'll celebrate those who have answered the call to serve with tributes, recognitions, and moments of appreciation. We invite fans to join us as we come together to express our gratitude and pay tribute to the heroes who protect our freedoms.

You won't want to miss the pre-game parachute jump team landing on the field, or vintage Warbird aerial flyover during the National Anthem.

Help us fill the ballpark with pride as we honor our military community and enjoy an afternoon of Greenville Drive baseball. All active and retired military will receive a $10 ballpark voucher that can be used for food and drinks, compliments of the Drive - this can be picked up at the Info Center, located behind section 107 on the concourse.

Gates open at 2 PM, and first pitch between the Drive and Asheville Tourists is set for 3:05 PM.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 17, 2026

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