Don't Miss Friday Night Fireworks on June 26th
Published on June 17, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)
Greenville Drive News Release
The always popular Friday Night Fireworks powered by GE Vernova return to Fluor Field on June 26th! Don't miss the best display in the Upstate following the game between the Drive and Asheville Tourists!
It's also Musical Theater Night at the ballpark, so join us for a spectacular evening where the magic of musical theater takes center stage alongside America's favorite pastime. Whether you're a Broadway superfan, a community theater star, or simply someone who can't resist singing along to your favorite show tunes, Musical Theater Night is your chance to celebrate the songs, stories, and unforgettable moments that make theater so special.
Enjoy musical-themed entertainment throughout the ballpark, test your knowledge of iconic productions, and experience a night filled with show-stopping fun as the Drive take the field. So warm up those vocal cords, gather your castmates, and get ready for a performance worthy of a standing ovation.
Gates open at 5:45 PM, and first pitch between the Drive and Tourists is set for 6:45 PM.
South Atlantic League Stories from June 17, 2026
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- Honor Our Military Heroes on Sunday, June 28th - Greenville Drive
- Kick-Off Your Weekend with Saturdays on the District Presented by Publix - Greenville Drive
- Don't Miss Friday Night Fireworks on June 26th - Greenville Drive
- Come on Down: Game Show Night Takes over Fluor Field June 24th - Greenville Drive
- Hear Ye, Hear Ye: Fluor Field Becomes a Renaissance Faire on June 23rd - Greenville Drive
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Other Recent Greenville Drive Stories
- Honor Our Military Heroes on Sunday, June 28th
- Kick-Off Your Weekend with Saturdays on the District Presented by Publix
- Don't Miss Friday Night Fireworks on June 26th
- Come on Down: Game Show Night Takes over Fluor Field June 24th
- Hear Ye, Hear Ye: Fluor Field Becomes a Renaissance Faire on June 23rd