Payton Tolle Bobblecard Giveaway

Published on June 24, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







The Greenville Drive are excited to celebrate one of the most memorable success stories in franchise history with the Payton Tolle Bobblecard Giveaway on Saturday, July 18.

The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a commemorative Payton Tolle Bobblecard, subject to availability, honoring the left-handed pitcher whose remarkable 2025 season captivated baseball fans across the Upstate and beyond.

Tolle began the 2025 campaign with the Greenville Drive and quickly established himself as one of the most dominant arms in Minor League Baseball. After excelling in Greenville, he continued his ascent through the Boston Red Sox organization before making history as the first former Drive player to begin a season in Greenville and finish that same year in the Major Leagues.

His rapid rise to Boston became one of the biggest stories in professional baseball. Along the way, Tolle showcased the electric fastball, swing-and-miss stuff, and competitive fire that made him a fan favorite during his time with the Drive.

Since reaching the Major Leagues, Tolle has continued to impress on baseball's biggest stage. His poise, power pitching, and ability to compete against elite hitters have earned praise from teammates, coaches, and fans alike. Red Sox fans quickly embraced the former Drive standout, and his performances have only strengthened his growing reputation as one of the organization's brightest young stars.

Now, Drive fans have the opportunity to commemorate Tolle's incredible journey with a collectible bobblecard featuring the former Greenville ace.

Don't miss your chance to own this unique piece of Drive history. Be sure to arrive early on Saturday, July 18, as the Payton Tolle Bobblecard Giveaway is limited to the first 1,000 fans and is subject to availability.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 24, 2026

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